CEDAR FALLS — Each spring the University of Northern Iowa recognizes outstanding leadership through a series of awards presented to students and organizations.

Among the awards presented at the annual ceremony, held earlier this month, the Office of the Dean of Students recognized students who earn the Dr. Sue Fallon Scholarship, Outstanding Student Leaders Award and Servant Leadership Award.

Savanna Jemilo, a science teaching major and women’s softball player, is the 2023 recipient of the Dr. Sue Follon Scholarship for Leadership, a $4,500 scholarship. This award’s namesake served as vice president for Educational and Student Services at UNI, now known as the Division of Student Life, from 1985 until her death from lung cancer in 1998. She was the first woman to be named vice president at the university.

The Outstanding Student Leaders Award, given to graduating seniors who have demonstrated dedication and leadership through their involvement in one or more campus activities, was awarded to: Jeremy Charles, Parker Daniels, Luigi Lopez, Trevor Meyers, Abby Riley and Yessenia Rodriguez.

Recipients of the Servant Leadership Award, which recognizes students who have worked for the common good while putting the needs of others first, include: Samantha Adams, Maria Gamon, Marisa Jepsen, Lexi Gause, Mackenzie Kielty, Juandaniel Lopez, Samantha Robinson and Anna Stevens.

These award recipients are among several Student Leadership Awards distributed to students at last night’s ceremony. More information about all the Student Leadership Awards can be found online at studentleadershipawards.uni.edu.

