University of Northern Iowa still feeling COVID-19 impact as fall enrollment drops

For the set of similar peer universities, Woods said the most recent five-year average of graduation rates is 47%. UNI’s five-year average is 66%.

UNI’s graduation rates are based on students who begin at the university as freshmen and continue through graduation, some of whom finish ahead of the four-year schedule.

“One in 14 of our new freshmen are now finishing in three years,” said Woods, referring to the 7% rate, which is also a record for the university. Officials said the continued increases in graduation rates are a direct result of UNI’s commitment to student success.

Not only are students graduating in less time, university officials pointed out they also have the second-lowest average debt of graduates from all four-year colleges and universities in Iowa. According to the Iowa College Aid Commission, UNI’s class of 2019 had an average debt of $23,671 at graduation. Students at the state’s two other public universities had a debt load of more than $4,000 higher.

In addition to welcoming more freshmen, the campus community has seen record involvement in welcome week activities among new students this fall, with hundreds of students participating in the many social and educational events offered during the semester’s opening weeks.