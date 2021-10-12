University of Northern Iowa statement honors Iowa's Native Americans and their ancestors in the state

CEDAR FALLS — A statement unveiled Monday honors the “ancestral stewards” of the land where the University of Northern Iowa sits and the indigenous people in the state who are descended from those tribal nations.

The “mission stewardship statement” was “really developed with the input, the guidance of the Meskwaki Nation,” said UNI President Mark Nook during a ceremony at the Center for Multicultural Education. The Meskwakis, whose settlement is located in Tama County, are the only federally recognized Native American tribe in Iowa.

Officials chose Indigenous Peoples Day, established in Iowa in 2018 as the second Monday in October, to unveil the statement. Columbus Day is also marked on that date.

The eight paragraph statement is addressed to “Native and Indigenous Communities of Iowa and Beyond.” It references the Iowa, Sauk, Fox, Sioux, Omaha and Ho-Chunk – tribes that once resided in state – as well as the Meskwaki, also known as the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa. A number of Native American UNI students attended the event.

Work began on the statement following a July 2020 meeting between Nook and the Meskwaki Tribal Council. COVID-19 issues and last fall’s derecho, which impacted the settlement, slowed completion of the effort.

“None of this would have happened without groups at both the Meskwaki Settlement and here on campus,” said Nook.

Angela Waseskuk, a UNI alum and former art department faculty member, was part of the group working on the statement. She read it to the audience during the ceremony.

“When we first started this process, it became very clear to us that a statement on its own really doesn’t do anything,” she said. Waseskuk called it “a living and breathing document” that she hopes can evolve over time.

The statement reads, in part: “As an institution of higher learning now stewarding the land of ancestral caretakers, we hold responsibility to ensure the histories and cultures of Native and Indigenous Peoples are woven into the fabric of our mission as we endeavor to create an institution that is welcoming to and inclusive of all. As guardians and creators of knowledge, the University of Northern Iowa also recognizes the importance of integrating Native and Indigenous culture in our community outreach and engagement efforts. We seek to live our responsibility of mission stewardship through collaboration based on mutual trust, care, and learning.”

It goes on to say that the university aspires for indigenous people to see a community that honors their people and culture, lives the “seventh generation principle,” does good for those it serves, and embraces stewardship of UNI’s mission and land.

Nook explained the seventh generation principle of Native Americans by saying “my life impacts the life the next seven generations.” He noted that seven generations accounts for 140-150 years and UNI was established 145 years ago.

“It’s important for us to renew that seventh generation commitment,” said Nook. The process “has been an opportunity for us to build a relationship” with indigenous people. “The statement’s a symbol of that relationship.”

Yolanda Pushetonequa, another graduate of the university who worked on the statement, called creating the document meaningful “because it’s needed. This movement and growth is so beneficial. I really look forward to the future of indigenous Panthers coming through this university.”

She highlighted the struggles that Native Americans have faced over the centuries since Europeans arrived on the continent including colonization, forced resettlement, children being removed from their homes and more.

“Every indigenous person that you see is truly a survivor,” said Pushetonequa, who works as an adult education instructor at the Meskwaki Apprentice Program. “Genocide is the reality that some of our people still grapple with as a consequence of our past.”

Others making comments during the ceremony joined through video conference. They included Trisha Etringer, director of operations for the Great Plains Action Society; Judy Bender, Meskwaki tribal chairwoman; and Johnathan Buffalo, Meskwaki tribal historian.

Pushetonequa addressed the native students in the room, expressing her pride in them.

“We’ve made a lot of strides and we have so much work to do, but we can do it together,” she said. “We all have a voice.”

Several students said after the ceremony that they had recently learned about process UNI was involved in and the mission stewardship statement.

“I’m just glad that it started,” said Azra Papakee, a junior.

She and sophomore Kaisha Wanatee expressed a desire for the growing relationship that Nook talked about between UNI and the indigenous community.

“Hopefully, it continues,” said Wanatee.

