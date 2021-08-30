University of Northern Iowa researchers point to global COVID-19 lessons in the Arctic

CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa researchers examined COVID-19’s impact on indigenous populations in the Arctic and how it could be crucial to addressing the pandemic both today and in future epidemics.

Their study was published last week in the prestigious journal Nature Medicine.

It examines how the unique factors of the Arctic both aided and hindered the region’s response to the pandemic, which in many cases was more successful than temperate areas south of that region in the same countries.

“Lessons learned in the Arctic may provide important resiliency tools against the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable populations in other parts of the world, particularly in remote or indigenous communities,” Andrey Petrov, co-author of the paper and director of UNI’s ARCTICenter, said in a news release. The center is a hub for many Arctic research and educational projects funded by various U.S. and international organizations.

“Places in which indigenous knowledge and traditions were combined with effective public health interventions may have had an advantage in fighting the pandemic,” he said.