University of Northern Iowa recognized for engaging student voters

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as one of the 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting.

The recognition is given to colleges and universities for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation.

“It is a crucial part of the mission of a university to provide students with the skills and motivations to be active members of their community,” said Justin Holmes, associate professor of political science. “UNI has a strong track record as an extremely engaged campus, and I’m very proud of the Panthers who stepped up in the midterms to continue this tradition and make their voices heard.”

“College student voter turnout has increased since 2016, and this increase has been driven by students,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge.

The challenge empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement. Campuses that join it complete a set of action items, with the support of the challenge's staff, to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement and voter participation on their campus.

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge currently engages over 9 million students from more than 950 institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.