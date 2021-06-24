University of Northern Iowa proposes 1.5% increase in tuition for 2021-22

"UNI has a goal of keeping tuition affordable for our students," she said. "While we understand that tuition must go up to ensure quality, we are concerned about the long-term impact on our students."

Struck urged the board to support a request to the Legislature for $4 million in new money for UNI during the next fiscal year. She said those funds are intended to keep tuition rates flat, helping to maintain access and affordability. The board had made the same request for the current year, but state funding for all three universities was frozen by the Legislature.

Other student government representatives sounded similar themes.

"An increase in tuition is something students are never excited to hear," said Regan Smock, student body president for University of Iowa undergraduates, calling for an approach that is sustainable and affordable.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We need systemic changes in our funding model," she added. "The burden should not be placed squarely on the shoulders of young people."