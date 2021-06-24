University of Northern Iowa proposes 1.5% increase in tuition for 2021-22

CEDAR FALLS — Tuition would grow by 1.5% next fall at the University of Northern Iowa under a proposal discussed Thursday by the Board of Regents during a virtual meeting.
Undergraduate students who are residents of Iowa taking 12 or more credit hours would pay $7,780 in tuition for 2021-22, a $115 increase. Resident undergraduate tuition would grow by 3.5% at both Iowa and Iowa State universities.
Although tuition rates are different for UNI's resident and nonresident students as well as at the graduate level, all would see the same percentage increase. Tuition would rise $137 for resident graduate students to $9,296. With nonresident students, tuition would grow by $273 for undergraduates to $18,480 and by $295 for graduate students to $19,928.
Northern Iowa proposed no increase in its mandatory student fees, which would total $1,273 during the next year for all students taking 12 or more credit hours per semester. The estimated cost of attendance – which also includes room and board, books and supplies, transportation, and other living expenses – is $21,409 at UNI. Room and board rates are set at $9,160, the same as for the past year.
The tuition and fee rates will return to the regents' July 28 meeting for a vote.
Alisanne Struck, Northern Iowa Student Government vice president, cautioned the board to minimize any increase it approves.
"UNI has a goal of keeping tuition affordable for our students," she said. "While we understand that tuition must go up to ensure quality, we are concerned about the long-term impact on our students."
Struck urged the board to support a request to the Legislature for $4 million in new money for UNI during the next fiscal year. She said those funds are intended to keep tuition rates flat, helping to maintain access and affordability. The board had made the same request for the current year, but state funding for all three universities was frozen by the Legislature.
Other student government representatives sounded similar themes.
"An increase in tuition is something students are never excited to hear," said Regan Smock, student body president for University of Iowa undergraduates, calling for an approach that is sustainable and affordable.
"We need systemic changes in our funding model," she added. "The burden should not be placed squarely on the shoulders of young people."
She highlighted some of the ways each regents university affected the state. Smock noted that during fiscal year 2018, UNI's economic impact supported 22,000 jobs – or one out of every 94 in Iowa. "Our state should be proud to invest in these entities," she said, suggesting that under funding sends future doctors, lawyers and engineers to other states.
Julia Campbell, president of Iowa State University's undergraduate student government, discussed the "tremendous value" of a college education and the tangible benefits it offers – including lower unemployment, more tax revenues and fewer demands on government services.
Following a year of pandemic-related challenges, she said, "we're asking that it be as small of an increase as possible" while still maintaining "exceptional" educational quality.
Walt Wang, vice president of graduate and professional education at the University of Iowa, called for a "refocusing of our priorities" in the state. Citing the decline in state support for higher education during the past two decades, he said "an affordable education is no longer considered a necessity by the state."
Regents President Michael Richards said tuition and fee rates for the coming year have been looked at "very closely" by the board.
"The regents really do try and keep the cost to the students as low as we can and keep the quality up there," he said. "I appreciate everyone's honest and straight-forward discussion today."
Iowa and Iowa State universities are also proposing to increase mandatory student fees for the next year. At Iowa, they would go up $53.50 for full-time undergraduates and $46.50 for graduate students. At Iowa State, they would go up $36 for all full-time students.
Undergraduate tuition and fees at the University of Iowa would total $9,942 for resident students and $31,905 for nonresidents, an increase of $336.50 for each. Graduate tuition and fees would be $12,065 and $31,012 for resident and nonresident students, respectively, a $399.50 increase. The estimated cost of attendance at Iowa would be $25,534, a $1,080 increase.
Tuition and fees for undergraduates at Iowa State University would total $9,633.90 for residents, a $318 increase, and $25,445.90 for nonresidents, a $942 increase. For graduate students, the costs would total $11,403.90 for residents, a $418 increase, and $26,947.90 for nonresidents, a $1,000 increase. The estimated cost of attendance at Iowa State would be $22,192.90, a $213 increase.
Both Iowa and ISU have also requested differential tuition rates for certain higher cost undergraduate and graduate programs.