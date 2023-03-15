CEDAR FALLS — A $1.1 million legacy gift from James McCullagh will provide financial support for students pursuing a social work major at the University of Northern Iowa.

McCullagh taught with UNI’s department of social work for 40 years and retired in 2021. He died in April 2022 at age 85.

The gift will provide scholarships through three different funds: The Dr. James G. McCullagh Endowed Fund for Excellence, which will award social work students for academic excellence and excellence in leadership; the Anna McCullagh Memorial Endowed Scholarship, providing three scholarships for social work students; and the Dr. James McCullagh Student Support Endowed Fund, which will help provide financial support for undergraduate social work students with internships out of the state or country.

McCullagh lived in Cedar Falls with his wife, Cheryl, and son, James John McCullagh. Cheryl was also dedicated to the social work field. Prior to her death in 2015, Cheryl was employed as a school social worker by the Area Education Agency. She was honored as the Iowa School Social Worker of the Year in 1994 and the Iowa Social Worker of the Year in 1995. She also received the Seasons of the Year Award from the Family & Children’s Council in Waterloo.

UNI holds the largest Bachelor of Social Work program in the state of Iowa and the only trauma-informed Master of Social Work program in the Midwest. In honor of their many contributions, the atrium in Sabin Hall on the UNI campus will soon be dedicated as the Dr. James and Cheryl McCullagh Atrium.

Photos: Scenes from the 95th annual Academy Awards