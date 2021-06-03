University of Northern Iowa president asks for no raise due to budget issues

Other UNI appointments included Patrick Pease as interim provost until Herrera arrives at a monthly salary of $22,000 and Nick Rafanello as executive director for housing and dining at an annual salary of $125,000.

Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen's annual salary was increased to $600,000. The board also established a new deferred compensation plan between July 1 and June 30, 2023, with annual contributions of $100,000. Her current salary is $594,667, according to the online State Employee Salary Book, after being reduced by $59,0000 last year.

New University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson's compensation was set when she was named by the board in April. She starts July 15 and will also be paid $600,000 per year. Annual contributions of $400,000 will be made to a five-year deferred compensation plan, as well.

In addition, the board approved compensation increases for Special School Superintendent Steve Gettel and Mark Braun, the regents executive director.

Gettel, who oversees the Iowa Braille & Sight Saving School and the Iowa School for the Deaf, received a 1.1% pay raise, increasing his salary to $200,000. He was awarded a $20,000 performance incentive and the board established a new $20,000 performance incentive for fiscal year 2022.