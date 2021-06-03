University of Northern Iowa president asks for no raise due to budget issues

IOWA CITY — University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook's annual salary is not changing one year after he accepted a $92,000 cut in pay and deferred compensation.
The Board of Regents Thursday set salaries for institutional heads and its executive director. Board members also officially approved the appointment of Jose Herrera as UNI's new provost.
"In light of the current budget situation at UNI, President Nook requested no increase in his salary and deferred compensation," said Josh Lehman, Board of Regents spokesman. The board had met in closed sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday to evaluate Nook and other institutional heads.
Currently, Nook's annual salary is $357,110. He agreed to a 20% reduction in compensation last year as part of the effort to recover from revenue loss and expenses incurred due the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit Iowa in March 2020. That included a $42,138 salary reduction and a 50% drop in deferred compensation.
Herrera, who was appointed for three years, will start his job as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs July 12. He will be paid an annual salary of $275,000. He is currently provost and vice president for academic affairs at the private Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.
Other UNI appointments included Patrick Pease as interim provost until Herrera arrives at a monthly salary of $22,000 and Nick Rafanello as executive director for housing and dining at an annual salary of $125,000.
Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen's annual salary was increased to $600,000. The board also established a new deferred compensation plan between July 1 and June 30, 2023, with annual contributions of $100,000. Her current salary is $594,667, according to the online State Employee Salary Book, after being reduced by $59,0000 last year.
New University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson's compensation was set when she was named by the board in April. She starts July 15 and will also be paid $600,000 per year. Annual contributions of $400,000 will be made to a five-year deferred compensation plan, as well.
In addition, the board approved compensation increases for Special School Superintendent Steve Gettel and Mark Braun, the regents executive director.
Gettel, who oversees the Iowa Braille & Sight Saving School and the Iowa School for the Deaf, received a 1.1% pay raise, increasing his salary to $200,000. He was awarded a $20,000 performance incentive and the board established a new $20,000 performance incentive for fiscal year 2022.
Braun's $154,300 salary was not increased but a new deferred compensation plan was established between July 1 and June 30, 2023, with annual contributions of $105,000.