University of Northern Iowa plans higher level of in-person classes next fall

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa plans to return to a higher level of in-person campus classes and operations for the fall 2021 semester.
While some classroom safety measures will remain in place, UNI will shift back back to a greater in-person routine this fall, according to a news release. That will include increased capacity in classrooms, dining centers, and common spaces as well as the reopening of retail dining operations and a return of on-campus events. In-person admissions visits have already begun.
“The past year has been a challenge for our campus community and I thank all of our students, staff and faculty for doing their part to keep each other safe,” President Mark Nook said in a recent email to campus. “Looking forward to the fall semester, I’m happy to announce that we will return to the high-quality, in-person education we are known for.”
The university has maintained a high level of in-person courses throughout the pandemic. This semester, that amounts to about 70% of UNI classes in-person. Another 20% of classes are being taught fully online with remaining classes using a hybrid format.
Moving forward, university leaders are predicting that approximately 10%-15% of courses will be offered online – specifically general education and other high-demand classes.
As preparations for the fall semester are underway, UNI officials say they will continue to monitor public health advisories and keep the campus informed on what to expect in the coming months. In-person commencement ceremonies as well as a virtual option are planned for May.