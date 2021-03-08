University of Northern Iowa plans higher level of in-person classes next fall

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa plans to return to a higher level of in-person campus classes and operations for the fall 2021 semester.

While some classroom safety measures will remain in place, UNI will shift back back to a greater in-person routine this fall, according to a news release. That will include increased capacity in classrooms, dining centers, and common spaces as well as the reopening of retail dining operations and a return of on-campus events. In-person admissions visits have already begun.

“The past year has been a challenge for our campus community and I thank all of our students, staff and faculty for doing their part to keep each other safe,” President Mark Nook said in a recent email to campus. “Looking forward to the fall semester, I’m happy to announce that we will return to the high-quality, in-person education we are known for.”

The university has maintained a high level of in-person courses throughout the pandemic. This semester, that amounts to about 70% of UNI classes in-person. Another 20% of classes are being taught fully online with remaining classes using a hybrid format.