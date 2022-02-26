University of Northern Iowa planning new programs this fall in automation and business analytics

CEDAR FALLS — Building on a major renovation and the strength of its business college, the University of Northern Iowa is offering two new programs this fall, including one that will be the first of its kind in the state.

The bachelor of science in automation engineering technology will be unique in Iowa. The degree is offered through the department of applied engineering & technical management and housed in the Industrial Technology Center, which will soon undergo a $44 million renovation. The bachelor of arts in business analytics will be part of the department of management in UNI’s top-ranked College of Business.

Both programs were approved Wednesday by the Board of Regents.

Through a combination of industry-relevant training and hands-on experience, automation engineering technology students will learn about process control and system review in manufacturing.

"Automation is one of the fastest-growing areas of technology, especially with the Industry 4.0 revolution taking place," Patrick Pease, UNI's associate provost for academic affairs, told the regent's academic affair committee. "The need for technologists has grown, particularly in fields of mechanical and electrical systems."

He noted that the program combines elements of the existing electrical and manufacturing engineering technology programs. Currently, only two-year programs in automation engineering technology exist in Iowa. Some of the greatest areas of demand for these skills is in the automotive, metal casting and energy industries.

Even at a national level, UNI’s degree will be unique since most programs offered by other universities are heavily theoretical with a large emphasis on engineering, according to a news release. UNI’s program will be more focused on hands-on learning.

The business analytics degree is an expansion from an area of emphasis to a major. Demand for professionals in this industry is growing, according to the news release. Between 2020 and 2030, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates business analytics jobs will experience 14% growth.

UNI’s program is more than looking at numbers. Business analysts actually see trends, stories, predictions, opportunities when they interpret data. It’s about seeing meaning in the data and recommending business decisions.

"We are excited to build on the strong reputation UNI has established offering business analytics as an emphasis," Atul Mitra, head of the Department of Management, said in the news release. "UNI knows how to craft successful business programs and there’s no doubt in my mind that our new business analytics program will follow suit."

Part of what makes UNI’s program unique is how interdisciplinary it is, drawing on coursework in both management and economics, he said. This partnership provides graduates an understanding of economics to analyze historical trends to predict what would likely happen in the future, and the management skills to recommend and implement those decisions.

