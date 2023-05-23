CEDAR FALLS — Students can now enroll in the University of Northern Iowa’s three music education workshops this summer: Audio Engineering for Educators, RockShop I Modern Band and a new RockShop II Reunion workshop.

Each workshop is designed for practicing teachers to enhance learning and instruction in their music classrooms. One hour of undergraduate or graduate credit is available for each workshop.

Audio Engineering for Educators, June 22-23, will teach participants the skills that audio engineers use to capture the best performances from their students. The course allows educators to learn how to use different forms of audio equipment, including reinforcement gear and computerized digital recording.

Teachers will learn about microphones, microphone techniques, mixing boards and digital audio. Participants can complete the workshop in-person on the UNI campus or entirely online.

The RockShop I Modern Band workshop, June 26-27, is offered only on the UNI campus. It will teach participants how to play a variety of instruments and discover the tools and resources necessary to bring student-centered, culturally-responsive and inclusive music education to students.

The workshop is designed to teach the skills and curriculum needed to successfully run a modern band program at any grade level or classroom.

A new workshop, RockShop II: The Reunion, will be held June 28. The in-person workshop will allow previous RockShop I participants to further their skills and knowledge in modern band pedagogy while focusing on learning next-level techniques on guitar, bass, keyboard, drum set and vocals.

Instruction is offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. To learn more about each workshop and to enroll, visit the UNI Professional Development for Music Educators webpage: online.uni.edu/courses-workshops/professional-development-educators/professional-development-music-educators.

For information about additional online programs available, call (319) 273-7206.

