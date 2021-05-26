University of Northern Iowa names new provost

CEDAR FALLS -- José Herrera will serve as the University of Northern Iowa's next provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, pending Board of Regents approval, the university announced Wednesday.
Herrera, a seasoned higher education academic affairs leader with more than 30 years of experience in teaching, research and administration, was chosen from among four finalists for the position. He currently serves as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. He has held academic affairs leadership roles at Western New Mexico University and Truman State University, and was program director for the division of undergraduate education at the National Science Foundation.
Herrera began his higher education career as a biology professor, and received his Ph.D. from Kansas State University and his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in biological sciences from Northern Illinois University. An extensive author and lecturer on varying environmental sciences themes, his experience also includes researching and advising on the challenges and opportunities of first-generation college students and minority-serving institutions.
“Dr. Herrera brings an impressive combination of scholarly rigor and administrative expertise that will help UNI further deliver on its mission of academic excellence and student success,” UNI President Mark Nook said in a news release. “We were fortunate to attract a large pool of extremely qualified candidates during this national search, and are looking forward to welcoming Dr. Herrera and his family to the University of Northern Iowa and Cedar Valley community.”
Herrera steps into the critical position at a pivotal time in UNI’s history. As the university approaches its 150th anniversary, it is focused on growing academic and outreach programs to serve the state for the next quarter century. UNI also is enhancing living, learning and working environments to increase access and retention of students and employees, "growing a campus and Cedar Valley community that are welcoming and inclusive to all," the release said.
“I am excited to contribute to a community and state that values learning and academic excellence for all its students,” Herrera said. ”I look forward to serving UNI, the Cedar Valley, and the state of Iowa to make these communities even better.”
Academic affairs is the largest division at UNI, consisting of four academic colleges -- Continuing and Distance Education, the Graduate College, and numerous student and faculty support units and departments. The university offers more than 90 majors across 34 academic departments and has 641 faculty members.
Herrera and his wife, Becky, have three children, Lincoln, Cielo and Samuel. The family plans to relocate to the Cedar Valley this summer. Herrera will begin his new role on Monday, July 12.
Dr. Patrick Pease, Associate Provost for Academic Affairs and Professor of Geography, will serve as Interim Provost from June 1 until Herrera’s arrival in July.
The transition comes after Jim Wohlpart announced in January his resignation as UNI provost to lead Central Washington University.
