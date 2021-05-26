University of Northern Iowa names new provost

CEDAR FALLS -- José Herrera will serve as the University of Northern Iowa's next provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, pending Board of Regents approval, the university announced Wednesday.

Herrera, a seasoned higher education academic affairs leader with more than 30 years of experience in teaching, research and administration, was chosen from among four finalists for the position. He currently serves as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. He has held academic affairs leadership roles at Western New Mexico University and Truman State University, and was program director for the division of undergraduate education at the National Science Foundation.

Herrera began his higher education career as a biology professor, and received his Ph.D. from Kansas State University and his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in biological sciences from Northern Illinois University. An extensive author and lecturer on varying environmental sciences themes, his experience also includes researching and advising on the challenges and opportunities of first-generation college students and minority-serving institutions.