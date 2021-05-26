University of Northern Iowa names José Herrera as new provost

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Herrera steps into the critical position at a pivotal time in UNI’s history. As the university approaches its 150th anniversary, it is focused on growing academic and outreach programs to serve the state for the next quarter century. UNI also is enhancing living, learning and working environments to increase access and retention of students and employees, "growing a campus and Cedar Valley community that are welcoming and inclusive to all," the release said.

“I am excited to contribute to a community and state that values learning and academic excellence for all its students,” Herrera said. ”I look forward to serving UNI, the Cedar Valley, and the state of Iowa to make these communities even better.”

Academic affairs is the largest division at UNI, consisting of four academic colleges, continuing and distance education, the Graduate College, and numerous student and faculty support units and departments. The university offers more than 90 majors across 34 academic departments and has 641 faculty members.