CEDAR FALLS — Connection was key for the second year of the University of Northern Iowa’s Meskwaki Summer Camp, a weeklong college and career readiness program for Meskwaki students entering grades seven to 10.

The 22 participating students gathered on campus from July 17 to 21 for a week of exploring academic programs, hearing from UNI faculty and summer fun.

The students participated in large group activities in the mornings, including highlighting some academic majors by touring the athletic training labs, seeing the alligators and syndavers – or synthetic cadavers – in McCollum Science Hall and visiting the planetarium. They also stayed overnight in the dorms and ate meals in the dining halls, giving them a first taste of the college experience.

“One of the greatest things that it means is that you’re having middle and high school students who, at a pretty young age, are developing a comfort level at a college campus, which is something a lot of people don’t have,” said Travis Mullen, a higher education adviser with the Meskwaki Higher Education Program, which works to connect high school students and adults with college resources.

“To remove that fear factor of a big, new environment, especially when you’re from a small town, is huge,” he said.

Mullen noted that this year several of the student counselors were from the Meskwaki Nation. “Not only is it seeing other Meskwaki here, it’s saying if they can do this, I can do this,” he said.

“Everything is connected,” was the main theme of the environmental science program, one of the three tracks students could participate in during the week. Students learned about water and food sovereignty, did some fishing and explored nature.

The other track options were in physics, where they learned about patterns and fractals, or entrepreneurship, where they came up with their own products to solve problems in the world around them.

Lindi Roelofse is the academic program manager at the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center at UNI and led the entrepreneurship track. She was also one of the founders of Meskwaki Inc., an economic diversification strategy for the tribe, making this camp extra special for her.

“Now I’m also getting the opportunity now that I’m with UNI to work with the students who can innovate and create new things, jobs for themselves, jobs for other tribal members, and solve the problems that they care about most,” she said.

Lesli Garcia, assistant director for diversity recruitment in UNI’s Office of Admissions, served as co-program director for the camp. She emphasized the connections created between students and staff over the course of the week.

“Getting to know them was probably my highlight,” she said.

“It was nice getting to know them throughout the week, especially with our programming. They would come back and tell us everything that they learned. It was nice also seeing the ones that were more shy than others come out of their shell. Within the first days everyone was super comfortable,” she said.

According to Mullen, these relationships can be lasting and can have quite a payoff.

“Because of UNI’s investment in the Meskwaki community, the result has been that there are more Meskwaki students attending the University of Northern Iowa than the other two state schools combined, which in our program’s past it has been the exact opposite,” he said.

Twelve Meskwaki students will attend UNI this fall, which is approximately the number who will attend the University of Iowa and Iowa State combined.

“The investment is paying off for UNI big time, and it’s paying off for the Meskwaki community as well, because it’s making college-ready students,” Mullen said.