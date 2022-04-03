University of Northern Iowa launches new, flexible general education program

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern is launching a new, more flexible general education program that puts a greater focus on career needs.

The result of a years-long process by faculty and administrators, UNI Foundational Inquiry – or UNIFI – will be offered starting in the fall.

“We were hoping to provide students with more flexibility, and I think we achieved that through a longer list of courses and innovative courses,” said Brenda Bass, dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. The program helps students stay on track with their major because there are fewer credit requirements than the 45 needed to complete what is now called the liberal arts core.

“It ends up being 37 credits,” said Professor Jeremy Schraffenberger, UNIFI curriculum coordinator. Those working on UNIFI had been charged with creating a 36-credit program. But they added one more for a science lab experience.

“More does not always mean better,” said Bass, of the trimmed down credit requirements. “It is built upon the 12 learning outcomes.”

Those student learning outcomes include writing, listening and speaking, examining human diversity and commonality, working collaboratively, analyzing diverse conceptions of the human condition, engaging in critical inquiry, using quantitative reasoning, using scientific reasoning, engaging in the creative process, interpreting works and ideas for artistic meaning, analyzing personal values, and applying ethical reasoning.

While learning outcomes have been part of the general education requirements, they were “retrofitted onto an older program,” said Schraffenberger. Requirements for that program are built around a cluster of courses in particular disciplines, rather than the learning outcomes.

Officials started from scratch to develop the 12 outcomes “which we’re excited to say are key ones that show up over and over in surveys of employers,” said Bass.

“When students do their gen eds, they ask why do we have to do this?” said Schraffenberger. The new program makes a clear link to careers after college.

The addition of an embedded certificate option is “probably the biggest innovation of this program,” he said. It allows students to complete a micro-credential right within the general education requirements.

“These are still in development. We have four that will be on offer in the fall of ‘22,” said Schraffenberger. They include Creative Expression and Meaning, Developmental Considerations, Sustainability, and THRIVE! certificates.

Bass said the certificates “are meant to be about bigger ideas” as students examine a topic or issue through four courses. “We’re really excited about the opportunities this will provide for our students. We think that it’s got innovative pieces that will be attractive to students and also create some excitement for faculty.”

Another unique aspect of UNIFI is that an associate of arts or science degree will now satisfy the entire general education requirement at UNI. The degree can be earned at any regionally accredited community college across the country. No other college or university in Iowa offers this opportunity for incoming community college students.

Students who have taken some credits but not yet received an associate of arts or science degree will have transfer courses evaluated on outcome equivalencies and not exact course equivalencies. This allows for a wider array of transfer courses to meet UNIFI requirements.

“We think it provides more options for a seamless transfer,” said Bass. She noted that associate of science degrees typically haven’t been accepted at other institutions and UNI often required a few additional courses for students to transfer with an associate of arts in the past.

Students enrolled prior to fall 2022 have the option to stay within the university’s current liberal arts core structure or switch to the new UNIFI program.

For more information about the new general education program, visit unifi.uni.edu.

