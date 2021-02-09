University of Northern Iowa launches new brand, including an updated logo

CEDAR FALLS — After two years of extensive research and collaborative creative development, the University of Northern Iowa on Tuesday unveiled its new brand identity.

With the university's 150th anniversary approaching, UNI has for the first time developed a comprehensive brand strategy. A news release said the strategy unifies storytelling and visual identities across a diverse campus serving more than 10,000 students, faculty and staff, as well as tens of thousands of alumni and university partners.

Other components of the brand identity are an updated website, new recruitment and communications materials, and a new institutional logo.

Rebranding work began in the fall of 2018 and included extensive research that surveyed more than 3,000 individuals about their perception of UNI and the level of awareness they had about the university brand. After analyzing those research reports, an internal group tasked with rebranding the institution worked to develop UNI's new brand identity. The new brand is built upon the institution's core purpose of helping students "Achieve Beyond" what they imagined.