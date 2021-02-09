University of Northern Iowa launches new brand, including an updated logo

CEDAR FALLS — After two years of extensive research and collaborative creative development, the University of Northern Iowa on Tuesday unveiled its new brand identity.
With the university's 150th anniversary approaching, UNI has for the first time developed a comprehensive brand strategy. A news release said the strategy unifies storytelling and visual identities across a diverse campus serving more than 10,000 students, faculty and staff, as well as tens of thousands of alumni and university partners.
Other components of the brand identity are an updated website, new recruitment and communications materials, and a new institutional logo.
Rebranding work began in the fall of 2018 and included extensive research that surveyed more than 3,000 individuals about their perception of UNI and the level of awareness they had about the university brand. After analyzing those research reports, an internal group tasked with rebranding the institution worked to develop UNI's new brand identity. The new brand is built upon the institution's core purpose of helping students "Achieve Beyond" what they imagined.
"This rebranding effort highlights UNI's distinctiveness and brings a modern, cohesive approach to the way we message and the way we look. Our brand reflects how we want our stakeholders to feel when they think of UNI – a strong, vibrant, modern university that is leaning into the future," President Mark Nook said in the news release. "This work has been carefully and thoughtfully crafted, and is an important thread among many initiatives that are laying the foundation for a strong future for UNI."
The university is revamping communications materials to feature new messaging with a more modern voice, and will be updating visual assets to achieve the consistency needed for stronger recognizability in the region and state.
"In assessing our comprehensive brand research, we discovered what makes us unique in the eyes of our constituents. This has been a strong and authentic base upon which to build our brand," Cassie Mathes, director of university relations said in the release. "One of the most important aspects of this process is that we took time as an institution to collaborate with partners across campus. This has brought a multitude of perspectives, and will ensure that we maintain consistency into the future."
The new logo represents UNI's academic and administrative units, programs, and services. It visually aligns with the athletics logo, which remains in place. In addition, an "authentic institutional narrative" has been developed, the news release said, that emphasizes a university-wide approach with the new brand.
Redesigns on the website include a new homepage and admissions site. UNI will spend the next year updating the rest of the site.
For more information and resources on UNI's new brand, visit brand.uni.edu.