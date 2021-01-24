University of Northern Iowa 'in great hands' as Wohlpart begins his final semester, prepares to leave

He noted that ongoing work is being advanced through the website quest.uni.edu and the launch of “Cultivating Justice: A Quest Towards Racial Equity.” Members of the university and Cedar Valley communities can register online for a six-week guided “Quest” starting Monday and again March 8 that can be done individually or in a group. Those who register will receive a weekly newsletter, but materials are also available now on the website.

Wohlpart said an important focus when he first arrived at UNI was building trust with faculty. He referenced its 2012 vote of no confidence in former President Benjamin Allen and Gloria Gibson, whom Wohlpart succeeded as provost. The vote occurred after the closure of Malcolm Price Laboratory School and the elimination of dozens of academic programs.

He commended leaders of the faculty senate and union for working with him to help move forward from that point. “They’ve just been great colleagues of healing that rupture,” he said. Wohlpart has also worked with them to elevate the shared governance process at the university and accomplish other changes in the institutional culture.