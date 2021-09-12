University of Northern Iowa holds its place in annual U.S. News rankings

U.S. News characterizes regional universities as offering a full range of undergraduate programs and providing graduate education at the master’s level.

This is similar to national universities, which include the University of Iowa and Iowa State University – 33rd and 58th on that section of the Top Public Schools list. According to information on the rankings, though, regional universities differ from their national counterparts “by offering few, if any, doctoral programs.” In many cases, national universities also place a stronger emphasis on research and receive federal money to support those endeavors.

Of 596 regional universities that were ranked, 245 are public, 341 are private and 10 are for-profit. On the Best Regional Universities list for the Midwest, which includes public and private institutions, UNI was tied with four other institutions for 19th place, up one spot from its ranking of 24th last year.

Upper Iowa University in Fayette, which has a Waterloo campus, is ranked with other Midwest regional universities in the 119-157 range. It was also ranked in a similar range last year.