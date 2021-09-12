University of Northern Iowa holds its place in annual U.S. News rankings

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa is holding steady in an annual ranking of Midwestern regional public universities.
UNI came in second on the list of the 2022 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.
It was topped by Missouri’s Truman State University while Grand Valley State University of Michigan held the third-place spot. A total of 52 Midwest regional public universities are on the Top Public Schools list. All three universities held the same rank a year ago and Truman State was also first in 2020, one spot ahead of UNI.
The rankings, released last week by U.S. News & World Report, rate 1,466 American colleges and universities on 21 different lists.
Princeton University in New Jersey is number one among national universities, and Williams College in Massachusetts is in the top spot among national liberal arts colleges. For Top Public Schools, the University of California–Los Angeles is number one among national universities. The United States Naval Academy ranks first for Top Public Schools among national liberal arts colleges. Each of those schools were in the number one spot last year, as well.
Multiple divisions are included on the Top Public Schools list. Rankings are divided by national universities and liberal arts colleges and regional universities and colleges. The regional categories are divided by North, South, Midwest and West.
U.S. News characterizes regional universities as offering a full range of undergraduate programs and providing graduate education at the master’s level.
This is similar to national universities, which include the University of Iowa and Iowa State University – 33rd and 58th on that section of the Top Public Schools list. According to information on the rankings, though, regional universities differ from their national counterparts “by offering few, if any, doctoral programs.” In many cases, national universities also place a stronger emphasis on research and receive federal money to support those endeavors.
Of 596 regional universities that were ranked, 245 are public, 341 are private and 10 are for-profit. On the Best Regional Universities list for the Midwest, which includes public and private institutions, UNI was tied with four other institutions for 19th place, up one spot from its ranking of 24th last year.
Upper Iowa University in Fayette, which has a Waterloo campus, is ranked with other Midwest regional universities in the 119-157 range. It was also ranked in a similar range last year.
Wartburg College in Waverly is ranked 165 on the National Liberal Arts Colleges list in a tie with two other schools, three spots lower than last year. A total of 222 national liberal arts colleges are ranked this year. Those on the list emphasize undergraduate education and award at least 50% of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.
The organization gave UNI a score of 73 out of 100 using 17 indicators related to academic excellence. The university had an average first-year retention rate of 84%, a six-year graduation rate of 63% and a student/faculty ratio of 17 to 1. On class sizes, 44% were under 20 students and 4% had 50 or more.
On the Best College for Veterans list, UNI is tied for ninth with two other institutions among 50 Midwest regional universities. That is up from 17th place last year.
Go online to usnews.com/best-colleges?src=usn_pr for more information on the rankings.