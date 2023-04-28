CEDAR FALLS — The Panthers are going on the prowl for Panther Caravan and they’ll be in Waterloo May 16.

The free event is an opportunity to meet and hear from University of Northern Iowa coaches, President Mark Nook, Director of Athletics David Harris and other special guests. Giveaways will be held, food and games will be available. Attendees can connect with fellow UNI fans, current students, prospective students and their families, and alumni to celebrate all things purple and gold in a family-friendly atmosphere.

The caravan will be at SingleSpeed Brewing Co., 325 Commercial St., Waterloo, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The program starts at 6:45 p.m. It will also be in Dubuque May 15, Des Moines May 17 and the Quad Cities May 18.

In addition, Panther Caravan will be making stops at local schools, bringing the excitement of UNI athletics to the next generation. More information about Panther Caravan and links to register can be found online by visiting panthercaravan.uni.edu.

In addition to Panther Caravan, golf enthusiasts have an opportunity to join UNI coaches and staff to support UNI student-athletes during a round of golf at Blue Top Ridge golf course in Riverside. More information and registration can be found at supportthepanthers.com.

