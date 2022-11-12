University of Northern Iowa gets final approval for Gallagher Bluedorn expansion

CEDAR FALLS — Construction can now go forward at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center after Board of Regents approval of the expansion project's design.

Planning for the $14.5 million of renovation work began in 2019 and is entirely funded by private gifts and grants.

“Gallagher Bluedorn is almost 25 years old and at the time there were budget challenges,” said Michael Hager, UNI's senior vice president for finance and operations. “The decision was made at the time to limit some of the patron amenities and focus on the performance venues.”

Hager was addressing the regents' property and facilities committee Wednesday during its meeting at the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs. The board approved the design Thursday.

The project will expand and update portions of the Gallagher Bluedorn that “affect patrons and enhance revenue generation opportunities,” board documents said. A 16,400-square-foot addition would be built with another 4,500-square-feet remodeled.

Lobby improvements will include new ticket counters, concessions and restroom improvements as well as an ADA assisted-use family restroom.

There will also be the addition of a marquee lounge which incorporates lounge areas and a prep kitchen. Another patron lounge will be added. It will also serve as a conference room for the building.

The existing staff office area will be expanded to provide space for all staff. Mechanical, electrical, plumbing and telecommunications will all be updated to support the new and remodeled space.

On the exterior, a drop-off lane will be modified to provide additional drop-off waiting areas.

Documents state existing operations in the building will remain without any functions being relocated.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring and end in the fall of 2024.

Also discussed by the committee and later approved by the board was UNI’s campus master plan.

Mike Zwanziger, the university's assistant vice president and director of facilities management, said projects would fall under three categories: reinvest in infrastructure, renew program space and “right-size” the campus.

Some of the largest reinvestment projects include improvements with an estimated cost of $5.5 million at the Communication Arts Center, $4.7 million at Strayer Wood Theater, $4.2 million at Kamerick Hall and $4.2 million at the Schindler Education Center.