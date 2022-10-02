University of Northern Iowa fundraising campaign has $250 million goal

CEDAR FALLS — Even as the University of Northern Iowa celebrates a 1970s-themed homecoming, it is looking to the future.
Student activities throughout this week are built around the theme “That ‘70s Hoco” – a takeoff on the sitcom “That ‘70s Show.” On Friday, though, UNI officials will pivot to unveiling “Our Tomorrow,” a major fundraising campaign.
Pete Moris, director of university relations, said the goal is to raise $250 million by 2026.
Festivities start with an exhibition about the planned effort from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Rod Library and a 5:30 to 9 p.m. celebration on the Campanile Plaza. Food trucks and beer and wine garden will be available. There will also be games, giveaways and a display of seven new Campanile bells.
A program begins at 7 p.m. that will include UNI President Mark Nook and special guests Kurt and Brenda Warner. Alumnus Kurt Warner gained fame as an NFL quarterback. Our Tomorrow campaign co-chairs Katie Mulholland and David Takes will also speak at the event along with Sandy Stevens, Angela Weekley, and Jeremy Schraffenberger.
The program will be followed with a concert by Tony-nominated performer Michael Cavanaugh, who was made famous for his piano and lead vocals in the starring role of the Broadway musical “Movin’ Out.” Go online to learn more about the evening and RSVP at ourtomorrow.uni.edu.
The campaign focuses on 2026 – as it’s the university’s 150th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of the UNI-Dome.
“We’ve been engaged in the campaign for a while and substantial gifts are already secured,” Moris said. There will be four “pillars” to the campaign, he explained.
One is student success, with a focus on growing scholarship funds and providing greater opportunities to attend UNI. Another is engaged learning, or finding relevant opportunities for involvement outside of the classroom to give students “real world experiences.”
The third pillar is to invest in academic programs and faculty. One example of this is building the new applied engineering facility and investing in similar types of programs. The last pillar is to maintain and improve “iconic” buildings – such as the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, the UNI-Dome and the Campanile.
The Campanile will be a main focal point during homecoming. On Thursday, seven new bells will be cast at a mobile foundry operated by Verdin Company of Cincinnati, Ohio. Moris said this is a part of a larger restoration and renovation of the Campanile.
He noted that eventually there will be nine new bells, bringing the total in the tower up to 56.
Other homecoming activities include a parade, where the Warners will serve as VIPs. The route follows Main Street through downtown starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Afterwards, there will be a tailgate party from 1 to 3:30 p.m. west of the UNI-Dome. The party will be followed by the football game versus Illinois State University at 4 p.m. After that game, the UNI volleyball team will also face Illinois State at 7 p.m.
For the full schedule of events, visit homecoming.uni.edu.
Collection of stories on Northern Iowa's Kurt Warner
Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning film documentary episode at Cedar Falls Hy-Vee
CEDAR FALLS – An unusually large crowd gathered Tuesday morning at the Cedar Falls Hy-Vee on University Avenue.
That’s because retired NFL star quarterbacks Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning were filming scenes inside the local grocery store for an upcoming episode of Manning’s documentary series “Peyton’s Places.”
Many sports fans were hoping to grab a glimpse, a photo, or even an autograph.
Warner is a local legend because of his connection to the University of Northern Iowa and his underdog backstory. The college backup went from stocking shelves at the Hy-Vee to eventual stardom in the National Football League.
Most recently, Manning played for the Denver Broncos. He attracted some huge Broncos fans, like UNI freshman Jack Monsma, who heard about the stars’ appearances through Snapchat and rushed from his theater class to try to meet them.
“Meeting both of them isn’t something you pass up on,” he said.
Monsma was one of the few fans successful in landing a signature from Manning — this one on the back shoulder of a number 31 Broncos Justin Simmons jersey.
Monsma plans to store the jersey, but has an “ultimate goal” of sending it to Simmons in hopes he’ll also sign it.
“It honestly means the world to me. I’m a huge Broncos fan,” he said. “Watching Peyton Manning the last four years from 2012 to 2015 made me love the Broncos even more, and getting to meet him after the seasons we’ve had has been amazing.”
Manning, who played pro football with the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts for 18 seasons, is one of the most recognizable faces in the sports world. Warner, a Cedar Rapids native, played 12 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the St. Louis Rams and the Arizona Cardinals.
Both Warner and Manning are in the NFL Hall of Fame, with resumes that include Super Bowl wins and MVP awards.
A biopic about Cedar Valley native and retired NFL player Kurt Warner will be released in theaters later this year.
“There are a lot of employees who still talk about having the chance to work with him (Warner),” said Tina Potthoff, a Hy-Vee spokesperson and senior vice president of communications. “He conquered the odds to become a sports legend, so we’re very proud he was a Hy-Vee employee, and we were able to play a small role in his story.”
Warner and Manning began filming at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
As word got out that the pair was in town at the local supermarket, dozens of people, some with footballs or sports attire, started gathering.
Some arrived outside the store at 5 a.m. Those who got there early were fortunate enough to see the filming take place in multiple aisles and departments.
At times, the football icons were wearing Hy-Vee gear. But sometime after 10 a.m. they and the cameras headed to the “back room,” which includes store inventory and supplies, and the filming was closed off from the public and the media.
A crowd began to grow outside the back room where dairy and other refrigerated products are shelved. That left many guessing if they’d actually get a chance to interact with the two former pro athletes.
UNI alum Kurt Warner's biopic "American Underdog" hits the big screen this weekend.
But the duo eventually made their way outside for one final scene. Manning, alongside Warner, was seen outside in the sub-zero temperatures pushing a grocery cart before vacating the set in a black SUV.
Josh Eslick, a UNI freshman, landed his first celebrity autograph, Warner’s, now on the bill of his UNI cap. He ran over to Hy-Vee at about 10:35 a.m. from his anthropology class and was there from 10:55 a.m. until the duo’s departure.
“I’ve always liked Peyton Manning as a player. He’s one of the greatest of all time,” he said. “You can say the same for Kurt Warner. My grandparents and my aunt attended the University of Northern Iowa, so UNI is in my blood, and that’s why I was destined to go there. Kurt Warner is an alumni, so I’ve always looked up to him.”
“It was awesome. It was a great time. I also got a picture too,” he added.
Dax Stotser, a senior at UNI, said he heard about the celebrities’ appearances through a friend whose grandfather works at Hy-Vee, but was left waiting outside the back room like many fans that morning.
“I put down “2K” (a sports video game), jumped in the shower, and got here as quickly as possible,” the UNI senior said.
“We had all the time in the world to plan, and so far, we’ve failed,” added Drew Danielson, another senior, who arrived at Hy-Vee in the early morning hours.
Hannah Gartin was inside Hy-Vee with two footballs in her hands in the hope she could get one signed. She purchased them from Walmart on the way over.
She said the real football fan is her boyfriend, who couldn’t be there because of work.
“He loves Peyton Manning. It didn’t matter what jersey he was wearing or what team he was on, he’d always be a fan,” she said. “Peyton Manning is a big deal, and I don’t mind waiting because it’s my day off.”
The “Peyton’s Places” documentary episode is expected to air sometime later this year.
UNI legend Kurt Warner's story gets the big screen treatment
You don’t have to be an Iowan to know the legend of Kurt Warner. It’s a story told so often, you don’t even have to be a sports fan to have heard about it. Starting this weekend, however, Warner’s story is finally being told the one place it hasn’t yet been: The big screen.
“American Underdog,” the sports biopic detailing the story of Warner’s rise from Hy-Vee shelf stocker to Super Bowl champion, is set to hit theaters this weekend. The film stars Zachary Levi as Warner, Academy Award-winner Anna Paquin as Warner’s wife, Brenda, and Dennis Quaid as Warner’s head coach with the St. Louis Rams, Dick Vermeil.
A native of Burlington, Warner attended UNI where he spent three years as a backup before earning the starting job his final season. He went undrafted out of college and returned to Cedar Falls as a grad assistant for UNI while working the night shift stocking the shelves at Hy-Vee for $5.50 an hour. He then signed with the Iowa Barnstormers of the Arena Football League.
Warner spent the next three years in the Arena League, where he put together a Hall of Fame career and eventually earned a futures contract with the Rams. Warner began the 1999 season as the backup quarterback, but following a season-ending injury to starter Trent Green, he was thrust into the starting lineup.
The rest, as they say, is history.
Warner had what is still considered one of the best single seasons for a quarterback in NFL history as he led the Rams to a 13-3 record and a victory in Super Bowl XXIV over the Tennessee Titans. Warner went on to win the NFL regular season MVP two years later while leading the Rams to another Super Bowl appearance. He led the Arizona Cardinals to a Super Bowl appearance in 2008 before retiring from the NFL after the 2009 season. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2017.
Now, the story finally gets the motion picture treatment.
“We started talks pretty early after I retired, and what you kind of find out is that stories take time to write and get into production,” Warner told UNI officials, who granted The Courier permission to use their interview with him. “We went through several different writers, but I never felt like we got it right. If we are going to make this movie, this will be the story that we want to tell. Not just the glamorous parts, not just the football, but our story.”
It took years to finally put together a production staff and actors. Eventually, the cast was picked, including Adam Baldwin as former UNI head football coach Terry Allen.
“In your mind, you have a distinct view of what everyone is like, and you see the casting and think, ‘Seriously, you are going to have that person play them?’” said Warner. “But when you get around the actors or you see them on screen, the important thing is that they carry the essence of the person. You also can’t have 700 people in a movie, so sometimes you have to combine characters. When we went with the guys at Lionsgate, we did so because we trusted them. We had to step back and let them do their jobs, and I think they did a phenomenal job.”
There were months of prep work that went into production before filming was set to begin in the spring of 2020. That’s when things were put on pause due to the pandemic, which Warner believes actually helped the movie in the long run.
“Without a doubt, COVID-19 made the movie better,” Warner said. “They are never done until they are done. You never feel like you get it totally right, but any time you have to work on it, you have a chance to make it better, and I think we took those months to make positive changes.”
Eventually, the film was ready. It’s an experience that’s been both exhausting and rewarding for Warner. In the end, the only thing that matters to him is the impact the film ends up having.
“We called it ‘American Underdog,’ because it is not just my story,” Warner said. “This is my wife’s underdog story, my son’s underdog story. It is a story we need in our country right now. We feel like the timing is right, and it feels like everything is coming together to make something special.”
“American Underdog” opens in theaters Christmas day.
'Home Sweet Dome' chronicles Iowa high school football playoff history at UNI-Dome
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Iowa native Kurt Warner never played in the UNI-Dome during his high school career at Cedar Rapids Regis. His team made the playoffs in 1988, but lost in a three-point heartbreaker to Fort Madison.
Warner finally got his chance on UNI-Dome turf as a Panther quarterback at the University of Northern Iowa in the early 1990s. He went on to a standout NFL career, including earning a Super Bowl ring. Still, he regrets missing the high school Dome experience.
“The Dome was where you played the state championship games. That’s where the Shrine all-star game was played – except the year I played in it (1989 in Sioux City). It’s synonymous with success at the high school level from a football standpoint. You just remember that every year, one of the things was, ‘Hey, we want to get to the Dome. We want to play in the Dome.’”
Warner’s story is just one of many in the newly released book, “Home Sweet Dome,” a 560-page history of the Iowa high school football playoff era. Former Courier Sports Editor Doug Newhoff and current Courier sports writer Craig Sesker interviewed nearly 100 legendary players, coaches and others who inspired Iowa’s passion for high school football.
Newhoff and Sesker will host a kickoff party and book signing from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Pepper’s Sports Bar and Grill in Cedar Falls. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Sesker, an award-winning sports writer who has penned 12 books, pitched the idea to Newhoff in 2019. “We were at the UNI-Dome for the championships. I was covering Don Bosco’s 8-player championship game – which they won, and we had a brief conversation about writing a book about the UNI-Dome and high school football,” he said.
Newhoff, an award-winning sports writer and editor who covered Iowa sports for decades, retired from The Courier later that year. Sesker once again asked him to co-author the book. “I didn’t have to think about it. I thought it was a great idea,” Newhoff said.
They started out highlighting Iowa programs with championship traditions, then high school teams with rich traditions and “the book continued to grow and evolve as we dug into it,” Newhoff explained. The book also documents the evolution of the playoffs at the Dome from the beginning in 1976.
They divvied up the research and interviews, and then each author spent long hours culling newspaper archives and holed up behind closed doors with stacks of stats, reams of notes and a computer writing their separate chapters. They also asked veteran sports writers Jim Nelson of the Courier, Kevin White of Council Bluffs and Matt Levins of Burlington to contribute chapters. The project took about a year to complete.
“Home Sweet Dome” features 44 chapters and about 150 photos. The book tells the story of 34 programs from Harlan’s football dynasty, the mid-1990’s Iowa City West turnaround, Emmetsburg to Decorah, West Bend-Mallard and Aplington-Parkersburg under legendary coach Ed Thomas, who fielded four NFL players. There are chapters on stars like Warner, Dallas Clark, Bryce Paup, Reggie Roby, Robert Gallery and Sage Rosenfels.
Other players and coaches featured include Roger Craig, Josey Jewell, James Morris, LeVar Woods, Ike Boettger, Marv Cook, Curt Bladt, Jay Rozeboom, Reese Morgan, Jerry Pezzetti, Gary Swenson, Tom Wilson, Dick Wuest, Jerry Southmayd and many more.
“The playoff era was significant in its own right, but the book transcends wins and losses and trophies. It illustrates what champions are all about, their common characteristics like accountability, self-sacrifice, responsibility, discipline, caring and leadership. That comes through in almost all of the stories,” Newhoff said.
Added Sesker, “There’s a bond that forms in Iowa communities around their high school football teams. Friday nights are special. Everyone goes to the game. Football brings communities together, and they take so much pride in their teams.”
“Home Sweet Dome” covers the successes and failures through “the eyes of those who coached it, played it and lived it.” Both authors were gratified by the cooperation from coaches and former players.
Playing at the UNI-Dome is a big deal, and the experience lasts a lifetime. The Dome has iconic status among high school football teams, coaches and their fans who “literally get goosebumps” as they drive over the rise on Hudson Road in Cedar Falls and catch a glimpse of the Dome, Sesker said.
In the book, James Morris, a former Solon and University of Iowa standout who played in the NFL, recalled, “It’s so right-sized for the high school game. The Dome is a unique, perfect environment because you get that intense, professional experience as a high schooler.”
“Home Sweet Dome” can be purchased online at www.domeplayoffs.com or by sending a check or money order for $35 (includes shipping) to Home Sweet Dome, 5407 Glacier Drive, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of “Home Sweet Dome” will be donated to the Ed Thomas Family Foundation.
Former UNI QB, Johnson returning to Iowa as MSU offensive coordinator
Michigan State football offensive coordinator Jay Johnson is a lot more than an answer to a trivia question.
Which is, by the way, who was the Northern Iowa quarterback who kept Kurt Warner on the sideline until Warner’s senior season?
That was Johnson, who was the first-team quarterback at UNI from 1990 to 1992 for two reasons. One, he was very good, passing for 8,341 yards and 60 touchdowns in his career. Two, the Panthers won. They were 31-8 and claimed three Gateway Conference titles with Johnson starting.
Warner started in ‘93 as a senior with Johnson graduated, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame 24 years later.
“We’ve talked quite a bit,” Johnson said this week from East Lansing, Mich., where he is trying to devise a game plan for Michigan State’s game at Iowa Saturday. “We talked quite a bit of ball this summer during this COVID time. It’s great to get his insight.”
Johnson has quite a football journey of his own. Since leaving UNI, he has been a college coach at Augsburg, Truman State, Kansas, Southern Mississippi, Louisville, Central Michigan, Louisiana, Minnesota and, most recently, Colorado.
You can throw in two years as a quality control staffer at Georgia, where he first worked on the same staff with current MSU head coach Mel Tucker. He was Tucker’s offensive coordinator at Colorado last year.
“I’ve been all over the place,” said Johnson. “It’s been great. All the different stops, it always was really good for us. It’s all been really positive.”
Johnson and the other Spartan coaches didn’t have the benefit of a full spring practice season to get to work with their new players.
“It was such a unique time,” said Johnson. “It was Zoom meeting after Zoom meeting after Zoom meeting. In a certain sense, we probably were able to dig into things a lot deeper than had we not been in that situation.”
He quickly learned MSU junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who lived in Cedar Rapids for several years and played high school ball at West Des Moines Valley, knew football. His father, Tony Lombardi, was the head football coach at Cedar Rapids Washington for seven years.
“Rocky’s been in football for a long time,” Johnson said. “You can see those things, the leadership skills, the really good football IQ. He’s really done a nice job physically, too. He’s a big, athletic kid who’s really been throwing it well.”
Lombardi is tied for the Big Ten lead in touchdown passes with six through two games, and is second in passing yards with 642 and third in passing efficiency. He completed five passes of 30-plus yards last Saturday in the Spartans’ 27-24 upset win at Michigan as Johnson had his QB throw over the top of the Wolverines’ defense 13 times.
Now Johnson will see if he can come up wrinkles that can stymie the Hawkeyes. He grew up in Lakeville, Minn. He said Big Ten football in general and coaching in Kinnick Stadium mean a lot to him.
“I remember going to Iowa for a football camp,” he said. “Coach (Hayden) Fry was there, Coach (Bill) Snyder, Coach (Dan) McCarney, and Coach (Kirk) Ferentz was the O-line coach. It was really quite remarkable, looking back on it.
“It’s a pretty neat opportunity to play these guys at their place.”
Movie about Kurt Warner's life gets green light
ST. LOUIS — Sports fans have known for years that the life of former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner is the stuff of movies.
Hollywood finally agrees, as news comes from Tinseltown bible Variety that Zachary Levi will star as the two-time NFL MVP and all-around good guy in “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.”
Cedar Valley residents recall full well Warner’s meteoric rise in football. He went from stocking shelves at the Cedar Falls Hy-Vee to starting quarterback at the University of Northern Iowa in 1993.
He signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent but eventually was cut. Warner’s story from there has been told countless times.
He caught on with the Iowa Barnstormers of the Arena League and played for the Amsterdam Admirals in NFL Europe before getting another chance in the NFL. After quarterback Trent Green was injured, Warner took control of the St. Louis Rams offense and his success story was in gear. He led the Rams and Arizona Cardinals to three Super Bowls, winning a Super Bowl MVP award in 2001 for leading the Rams to the title.
Levi is best known for starring on television in “Chuck” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and in the movie “Shazam.”
Zachary Levi to star as NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner in "American Underdog" biopic https://t.co/6GluMmoxP9— Variety (@Variety) July 1, 2020
Brothers Jon and Andrew Erwin will direct and produce the film. Warner and his wife, Brenda, will co-produce the offering. Production is to begin later this year.
Former UNI quarterback Kurt Warner's life being made into movie
CEDAR FALLS — A biopic is in the works about former Panther quarterback and retired NFL player Kurt Warner, according to multiple news organizations.
“American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story,” is set to hit theaters on Dec. 18, says Variety.com. Written by David Aaron Cohen of “Friday Night Lights” fame, and Jon Gunn and Jon Erwin, the faith-based film will be produced by Kingdom Story Company in partnership with Lionsgate.
Variety reports the movie will be based on interviews with Warner and his memoir, “All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season.”
Cedar Valley residents recall full well Warner’s meteoric rise in football. He went from stocking shelves at the Cedar Falls Hy-Vee to starting quarterback at the University of Northern Iowa in 1993.
He signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent but eventually was cut. Warner’s story from there has been told countless times. Those who followed his career know the tale of how he worked the night shift stocking shelves at Hy-Vee in Cedar Falls.
He caught on with the Iowa Barnstormers of the Arena League and played for the Amsterdam Admirals in NFL Europe before getting another chance in the NFL. After quarterback Trent Green was injured, Warner took control of the St. Louis Rams offense and his success story was in gear. He led the Rams and Arizona Cardinals to three Super Bowls, winning a Super Bowl MVP award in 2001 for leading the Rams to the title.
Here we go... can’t tell you how excited I am to share our story on the Big screen! I am humbled that God has chosen me for this journey & I’m believing in some way it will impact, inspire or encourage all who see it! https://t.co/lS0wYgVw8r— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) February 5, 2020
“(I) can’t tell you how excited I am to share our story on the Big screen!,” Warner wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “I am humbled that God has chosen me for this journey & I’m believing in some way it will impact, inspire or encourage all who see it!”
UNI’s Kurt Warner over the years
UNI's Kurt Warner over the years
1993 Courier story on Kurt Warner - 2
1993 Courier story on Kurt Warner - 1
032116-kurt-warner- file
Kurt Warner
Kurth Warner and hall
041307mp-kurt-warner
Warner 2
031816AP-NCAA-UNI-Texas-23
Kurt Warner
032015GAZ-UNI-ncaa-game1-31
032015AP-UNI-Wyoming-13
Kurt Warner mug
warner 073017
Tomlinson, Warner, Davis part of 7-man Hall of Fame class
As he so often did on the field, LT stole the show.
warner-bust
NFL Hall of Fame: Warner's story now one for the ages
CEDAR FALLS — I drove 345 miles to go to the grocery store.
Well, the grocery store, arguably the most-famous grocery store in St. Louis lore — which, of course, isn’t in St. Louis.
“This is Kurt Warner’s Hy-Vee,” said Josh Brown, manager of store operations. “And there’s kind of a mystique behind that.”
On Saturday in Ohio, the man who once stocked shelves at the Cedar Falls Hy-Vee — after being cut by the Green Bay Packers — was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
On Saturday in Iowa, the store stirred and carts clacked and checkers chuckled and golden kernels speckled the Kerns corn — “A Fresh Taste Of Iowa,” read the packaging on display by the doors. And the notion flirted with unfathomably in my mind — one of these workers here could become Kurt Warner. And also, that Kurt Warner was once one of these workers.
“His story is so good — I think most folks around here are attracted to the fact that he persevered,” said Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown, no relation to Josh. “It’s just classic Iowa. And Cedar Falls. …
“Around here, there’s the Iowa work ethic, and you’ve got people with a foundation of family and faith — (Warner’s story) resonates. Whether they’re detasseling like many others around here, whether they’re working at Hy-Vee during off hours or doing any job, they want to do well in life. And you think about hitting that pinnacle — the Hall of Fame — and then you back up the clock? It’s inspiring.”
Warner, now 46, played quarterback for the University of Northern Iowa, in Cedar Falls (population: 41,390). He went undrafted. The Packers brought him to camp in 1994, but soon cut the kid. He came back to Cedar Falls and lived with his then-girlfriend, Brenda, and her children — in Brenda’s parents’ basement. Brenda, now Warner’s famously lively wife, was on food stamps at the time. Kurt watched the kids during the day, worked out and then worked an overnight shift at Hy-Vee — for $5.50 an hour.
“We all start somewhere, right?” Michael Hagerman, the manager of perishables at Hy-Vee said Saturday. “It kind of gives you that feeling — we can really do anything.”
Warner latched on to an Arena Football League team, then a team in Amsterdam and, miraculously, the St. Louis Rams. Then he latched on to your heart.
“All of us at Hy-Vee couldn’t be prouder of Kurt and the fact that our company played a small role in what has been called sport’s greatest-ever fairytale,” Hy-Vee chairman, CEO and president, Randy Edeker, told the Post-Dispatch in a statement. “We’ve had people start their careers with Hy-Vee and stay to do great things. We’ve also had others, like Kurt, who have gone on to accomplish extraordinary success outside our stores. Kurt’s story, however, is one of a kind.”
At the Cedar Falls Hy-Vee, they proudly support the purple. Banners featuring the UNI logo hovered above each aisle. Many of the employees moved to town for the school and stayed. These folks at the Cedar Falls Hy-Vee are folksy — down-to-earth and just really nice. It’s a chain, but this place had the feel of a local market. A chalkboard by the storefront promoted homegrown products, including fruit from J&J Produce, vegetables from Al Lopata Gardens and herbs from Mariposa Farms — “200% GUARANTEE FRESH,” the sign read. Also available, for $2.69 a pound, were Missouri Peaches (at groceries back home, do we just call them Peaches?). A sign in the parking lot read: “Where there’s a helpful smile in every aisle.” And the smiles here don’t seem forced. There’s a fun feel.
“I have an unsubstantiated story that I’ve got from a buddy of mine who worked with Kurt,” the mayor told me. “They would goof off at night with the frozen chickens and bowl them down the alleys of the Hy-Vee. They’d set some pop up as pins.” (“Pop” is Iowan for “soda”).
The Hy-Vee store has been a fixture in Cedar Falls since 1964 — this is the fourth location, Josh Brown said. Warner visited the current location a couple years ago — “One day I was working, I came around the corner and he was here, sacking groceries,” said Cher McDermott, now the store’s online shopping manager. “He was here visiting. It was pretty neat. He was very humble.”
My wife mentioned that back in St. Louis, Warner shopped at the Dierbergs where her brother worked. Warner was always incredibly friendly to her brother. Makes sense — Warner is just a kind human, but who knows, perhaps the Super Bowl hero might’ve actually felt a little kinship with the grocery bagger?
“He started here,” McDermott said Saturday in Cedar Falls. “He was really nice, family oriented. And I love football. And Kurt Warner, it just felt like a hometown hero. ...
“As a matter of fact, there is a UNI football player in the back in the meat department. So who knows? Maybe someday?”
Behind the meat counter were a few fellows, including one a bit bigger than the others. His name was Byron Rich. Played offensive line for Northern Iowa. He’s now 24.
“I’m done, yeah,” he said of football. “I had some CFL offers, I could still be in the mix. Maybe some arena too, like Kurt did. I’m still working out, finishing my degree. Maybe I’ll have the Kurt Warner story, you never know. …
“But there is pride — we’ve all heard stories about Kurt Warner working here.”
Warner's journey to Hall filled with leaps of faith
Saturday in Canton, Ohio, Kurt Warner takes the ultimate step for someone in his profession — induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In terms of individual honors, it doesn’t get any better than that.
Most football fans, particularly those in St. Louis and Arizona, are well aware of Warner’s accomplishments. He resurrected two woeful franchises to Super Bowl status, winning Super Bowl XXXIV with the Rams over Tennessee to cap the 1999 season.
By just about any statistical means available, he rates as one of the greatest postseason quarterbacks ever. He presided over the “Greatest Show on Turf,” the high-flying, death-defying team that didn’t just win, they won with style.
No less an NFL expert/historian than the great Gil Brandt recently declared the ’99 Rams offense as the best in NFL history.
But what if Dick Vermeil hadn’t named Warner his starter in ’99 after quarterback Trent Green went down with a season-ending knee injury in the third preseason game?
What if the reborn Cleveland Browns had claimed Warner in the expansion draft held seven months earlier?
What if the Rams had chosen Will Furrer as the No. 3 quarterback over Warner in 1998, a decision that wasn’t made until late on the final cutdown day?
What if Warner attends a tryout for the Chicago Bears in the fall of 1997? A swollen elbow caused by a mysterious bite on his honeymoon cancelled that workout.
What if Warner never gets a Rams tryout?
As Warner made his meteoric rise from grocery clerk obscurity to NFL stardom in the years that followed, there was no shortage of people claiming they had a hand in Warner’s success.
Even Rams owner Stan Kroenke made a late jump into that parade when he told USA Today in May 2016 that he recommended to Vermeil that the team keep Warner in ’98.
(Vermeil has diplomatically said he doesn’t recall that conversation.)
But here’s a spoiler alert: Kroenke wasn’t the one who discovered Warner’s talent. Who did, you ask?
Well, Mike Martz sharpened Warner’s skills and tested his will as the Rams’ hard-driving offense coordinator in ’99.
Vermeil saw something in Warner — he didn’t know exactly what — but made the decision to keep Warner over Furrer in ’98. And then a year later, he named Warner the starter after Green went down despite sentiment from some at Rams Park for veterans Jeff George or Jeff Hostetler.
General manager Charley Armey was Warner’s earliest backer. He helped put together Warner’s first workout with the Rams in December 1997. He went to Amsterdam in the spring of ’98 after the Rams had signed Warner to watch him play in NFL Europe and offered encouragement.
But who “discovered” Kurt Warner?
Shaking the bushes
Even Armey, so instrumental in giving Warner a chance, cautions: “Don’t forget Al Luginbill in this story.”
Warner hasn’t.
“If there was one guy that helped me as much to get back in the league, it was Al,” Warner said. “I still believe to this day that the reason the Rams signed me was simply as a favor to Al because Al wanted me to play in Europe. He had worked with a number of their guys.”
Now living in the Phoenix area where he runs a player evaluation service (Underclassmen Report) for major colleges, Luginbill has been head coach of teams in college, in NFL Europe, in the Arena League, and even in the short-lived XFL. At San Diego State, he recruited running back Marshall Faulk — you may have heard of him.
Several years later, as head coach of the Amsterdam Admirals, he was shaking the bushes for quarterback help for his NFL Europe team.
Once the NFL Europe season ended in late spring, he’d return from Amsterdam and work out of his home, then in San Diego, looking for talent. Particularly quarterback talent. He’d scout NFL teams in training camps, eyeballing fringe players who might get cut.
He also kept an eye on the Arena League. He knew about Warner and the numbers he was piling up there with the Iowa Barnstormers. He knew about Warner’s brief, ill-fated training camp stint with Green Bay in 1994. He had watched tape of Warner’s college games at Northern Iowa.
And he was intrigued.
“I don’t know why,” said Luginbill, now 70. “It was a gut feeling. I just liked what I saw.”
Finally, he had to go see for himself.
So he drove up the California coast to watch Warner’s visiting Barnstormers play the Anaheim Piranhas on July 20, 1996. Warner’s Barnstormers posted a 50-44 victory and Luginbill wasn’t disappointed.
“Boy, this guy,” Luginbill recalled, still gushing about what he saw 21 years earlier. “The ball came out so quick. And he was so accurate.”
Until last week, when a reporter mentioned the anecdote, Warner never knew Luginbill was at that game. Luginbill recruited Warner over the phone but couldn’t get him to Amsterdam.
“It was late in the process, and he was very committed to staying with the Arena League, which I respected,” Luginbill said. “And I couldn’t guarantee him then that I could get him allocated (to an NFL team).”
At the time, Warner was in his second season with the Barnstormers. He had become something of a local celebrity and was making good enough money that he could support his future wife, Brenda, and her two children from a previous marriage. Without getting a spot on an NFL training camp roster as part of the deal, Warner didn’t think it was worth the risk.
But Luginbill kept trying. In 1997, he called John Becker, then a Rams personnel executive, but also a friend since the 1970s and their days coaching junior college football in California. He talked to Armey, who was then in his first year with the Rams but would succeed Becker as head of the personnel department in ’98. Vermeil also knew of Luginbill from the California juco circuit.
“I told Charley Armey and John Becker, both of them, I said this guy’s better than anything that they were playing at that time,” Luginbill said.
December tryout
Luginbill somehow convinced them to give Warner a tryout, hoping they would sign him and send him to Amsterdam that spring.
In theory, the Rams liked the idea of having Warner get some experience in NFL Europe before the start of training camp. Months before Warner played for Amsterdam, he had to “pass” his tryout with the Rams.
But first came the Bears, who initially wanted Warner in for a tryout right before his October ’97 wedding to Brenda. Because of the wedding, the tryout was postponed until after their honeymoon in Jamaica.
Well, just before the end of the honeymoon, Warner woke up to discover his throwing elbow was swollen to the size of a grapefruit. Something had bitten him, perhaps a centipede or scorpion.
“Not in a million years would you ever guess that, and then to have it happen like it did on my throwing elbow,” Warner recalled. “I couldn’t move it, I couldn’t throw, I couldn’t do anything. It was unbelievable.”
He had to cancel again on the Bears, and never heard from them again.
In December the Rams called, and Warner was off to St. Louis for his workout. There was nothing magical about that day; NFL teams routinely bring in “street” free agents for a look-see over the course of the year.
“Just a very simple process, almost doing it as a favor rather than trying to discover a player,” Vermeil recalled. “Kurt will tell you he didn’t think it was an outstanding workout, but I sort of liked it.
“I liked his effortless throwing ability. He just impressed me. It wasn’t a big major deal, OK? It really wasn’t. I always had a soft spot in my heart for the free-agent kid because I always considered myself a free agent in the NFL as a coach. So I had empathy for him.”
Warner actually thought the workout, held in the indoor facility at Rams Park, was several steps below outstanding. A thumb injury from his ‘97 Arena League season hadn’t fully healed, and he had trouble gripping the football.
“I had an awful tryout, worst workout of my life,” Warner said. “I thought there was no chance. They called and offered me a contract. To this day, I’m like, it had to be as a favor to Al, because there was really nothing that I did in that workout that would elicit a contract.”
But he got a contract on Dec. 23, 1997. No signing bonus. No guaranteed money. The NFL calendar was different then; a 5-11 Rams regular season had ended Dec. 20 in Carolina. So for Warner, his next stop was NFL Europe.
To Amsterdam and back
The following spring, Armey traveled to Amsterdam to get a look at Warner as well as Tom Nutten, who was also on that Admirals team and became the starting left guard on two Rams Super Bowl squads. Armey even took them out to dinner.
“If there was one guy that was in our corner and really went back and encouraged us in the process it was Charley,” Warner said. “I think he came back and really encouraged the staff there to take a look at us, whatever that meant.”
After his great success in Arena ball — including 183 touchdown passes and 10,465 passing yards in three seasons — Warner had no trouble transitioning back to the big field of conventional football for the Admirals.
“He led the league I think in every category that could you lead,” Luginbill said. “I just thought he had things you couldn’t coach. Later on, that proved to be the case.
“He’s a much better athlete than people give him credit for. His ability to move around in the pocket and get rid of the ball. And his accuracy is what makes him special. That’s just my opinion.”
Warner returned from Europe barely in time for the end of Rams’ minicamp, the last practices before the team took their summer break before training camp. It would be his first practice as a Ram.
“I can remember like it was yesterday,” Vermeil said. “He’d been away, he hadn’t been in any meetings. He got there like the night before.
“He got there and he was in the practice sessions and all that, and we threw him in with the team in the red zone and put him in, gave him play, he called it. Anyway, he threw a touchdown pass.”
Vermeil paused, and then added with emphasis: “You know, that was impressive.”
And that, as it turned out, was just the beginning.
Brenda an easy choice as Warner's Hall of Fame presenter
ST. LOUIS — It’s rare for wives to serve as presenters during the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In fact, only two of 303 Hall of Famers inducted prior to this year’s class were introduced by their wives:
Deanna Favre presented quarterback Brett Favre last year.
Kim Singletary presented linebacker Mike Singletary in 1998.
But in the case of former St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner, who is part of the seven-member Class of 2017, could there be anyone other than Brenda Warner? Considering all they’ve been through, particularly in the early years of their relationship, it was all but a slam-dunk choice.
In a conference call Thursday, Warner said he went through a lot of names as possible presenters for his Aug. 5 induction in Canton, Ohio, including coaches he has had over the years as well as his seven children.
“But I think the bottom line is through this entire journey — all the ups and downs, all the good and bad — there’s been one person that’s been through it all,” Warner said. “That’s sacrificed as much as I had, and really allowed me within our circumstances to chase after my dream.”
That would be Brenda, a former Marine who Kurt met at Wild E. Coyote’s — a country bar and dance club in Cedar Falls during his college days at Northern Iowa. She was divorced at the time with two children, one of whom was developmentally disabled due to a traumatic brain injury as an infant.
After he was released in training camp by the Green Bay Packers in 1994, they all lived in the basement of Brenda’s parents’ home. She was on food stamps as she worked her way through nursing school. Kurt watched the kids in the morning, worked the overnight shift at a Hy-Vee grocery store and wedged in workouts in between as he struggled to keep his football dream alive.
“(Brenda) may have put things on hold or took on different responsibilities that she may not have if we went a different direction,” Warner said.
But they persevered, and Warner’s eventual emergence as league MVP and Super Bowl champion became one of the most improbable stories in NFL history. The story culminates in three weeks in Canton.
“Being up on the stage, it’s a part of so many different people that helped me to get there,” Warner said. “But she’s the one that I believe deserves to share that moment with me, and share that stage with me.”
Brenda has a strong personality and wasn’t shy about speaking her mind during the Warners’ time in St. Louis. Does that make Kurt curious about what she might say on Aug. 5?
“Any time that it’s your wife, you’re always wondering what they might say in public,” he said, laughing. “So you’re definitely wondering.”
There will be another wife presenting for the Class of 2017. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has chosen his wife, Gene.
Warner has been working on his induction speech, approaching it with the diligence and effort that characterized his preparation as a player.
“I have it pretty much laid out at this point, but still shaping it,” he said. “I’m excited about where it’s at. It may be a little different than what other people have done in the past. I think that’s kind of fitting.”
Warner has always had the gift of gab, so one of his biggest challenges is keeping his remarks at the recommended length of 12 or 13 minutes.
“To try to put your entire career (in perspective) and thank the people that you want to thank and do the speech justice, I think it’s nearly impossible,” he said.
UNI and Cedar Valley proud of Kurt Warner
On Feb. 4 it was announced former University of Northern Iowa quarterback Kurt Warner will be inducted into the National Football League Hall of Fame. Ceremonies will take place in August in Canton, Ohio.
That’s a first for any former UNI football player. Warner also is the first person born in Iowa or to graduate from an Iowa high school to be inducted. That’s quite a feat, especially considering how he got there.
Those also are some of the many reasons we’d love to see his plaque hanging in the UNI-Dome, along with other UNI greats who have been enshrined in the UNI Athletics Hall of Fame.
Second chances — and the ability to capitalize on them — were Warner’s specialty. Finally getting the starting job at UNI in his senior season, he led the Panthers to the playoffs and was named Gateway Conference MVP.
He signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent but eventually was cut. Warner’s story from there has been told countless times. Those who followed his career know the tale of how he worked the night shift stocking shelves at Hy-Vee in Cedar Falls.
He caught on with the Iowa Barnstormers of the Arena League and played for the Amsterdam Admirals in NFL Europe before getting another chance in the NFL. After quarterback Trent Green was injured, Warner took control of the St. Louis Rams offense and his success story was in gear. He led the Rams and Arizona Cardinals to three Super Bowls, winning a Super Bowl MVP award in 2001 for leading the Rams to the title.
“I’m very proud that whenever I got the opportunity, I found a way to be successful and raise the level of the organization and my teammates,” Warner said recently. “I’ll go to the grave with that and be extremely proud.”
Here in the Cedar Valley, we’re proud of that association. Same with sports fans in Cedar Rapids, where Warner went to high school.
Back in 2010, then-UNI Director of Athletics Troy Dannen told The Courier: “We want to continue an association with Kurt. It’s not just about his professional career as an athlete. It’s what he’s going to continue to do to have a positive impact on people’s lives. We want to be associated with that.”
Dannen cited busy schedules as a roadblock to a UNI Hall of Fame enshrinement, but still had hopes of getting Warner inducted at his alma mater.
“We’ve been in contact with Kurt, but not since he’s retired,” Dannen said at the time. “Obviously, we have some things to talk about relative to the (UNI) Hall of Fame and recognizing him as early as this fall or as soon as we can. ... but he’s a man on the go.”
It’s been over a year since Dannen moved on to Tulane University. But we hope those efforts can be rekindled. A Warner plaque in the Dome is a no-brainer. He’s a testament to the old-fashioned values of perseverance and hard work — not to mention a strong belief in one’s self.
And football is just part of his story.
Warner and his wife, Brenda, originally from Cedar Falls, have worked on Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity houses, and the Warners’ First Things First Foundation helps sick children and single parents. After the devastating floods of 2008, he was back in Cedar Rapids pitching in. The Warners send care packages to military personnel serving overseas and are involved in the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Special Olympics. Warner received the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2009.
We hope university officials will continue efforts to add Kurt Warner to the UNI Athletics Hall of Fame.
In the meantime, congratulations to one of the newest NFL Hall of Famers, Iowan and UNI alum Kurt Warner. It’s the continuation of one of the best NFL football stories ever.
Warner taking St. Louis with him to Hall of Fame
HOUSTON — What a journey. The Kurt Warner story has now gone from that Hy-Vee grocery store in Iowa to Canton.
Warner, the triggerman for the electric St. Louis Rams offenses known as the “Greatest Show on Turf,” was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. A finalist for the third year in a row, Warner finally broke through.
The two-time NFL regular season MVP and MVP of Super Bowl XXXIV will be fitted for a gold jacket in August, during induction ceremonies at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. On Saturday night after learning of his selection, he made it clear that he will be taking St. Louis with him — in his head and his heart.
“I will always have a special place in my heart for St. Louis,” Warner said. “I understand they’re in LA now, but my history goes to St. Louis. To the people there. The way they supported me. The great character and values of the people there in St. Louis really impacted me greatly when I was there.”
Warner rarely gives short answers, and on the subject of St. Louis he was just warming up.
“One of the things I always said I loved so much about the sport is that a football team can bring together an entire community,” he continued. “And I was fortunate to watch that happen in two different places.
“But to be a part of the St. Louis community and to see how they supported us and followed us in everything that we did on and off the field. I’m very disappointed that they don’t have a team.
“But they can rest assured, as I go into the Hall of Fame, that I will carry the St. Louis community and fans with me, because they have meant so much to me, my family and my career.”
Warner becomes the fourth member of those Greatest Show teams voted into the Hall of Fame, joining running back Marshall Faulk, left tackle Orlando Pace and defensive back Aeneas Williams. All three were in attendance Saturday night at the Wortham Theater in downtown Houston, where the Hall of Fame selections were announced as part the nationally-televised “NFL Honors” show.
Those high-scoring Rams became the first team in NFL history to score 500 points in three consecutive seasons, from 1999-2001. The ’99 team defeated Tennessee in Super Bowl XXXIV; the ’01 squad was upset by New England in Super Bowl XXXVI. Williams joined the party in progress, playing on the ’01 squad in his first season with St. Louis.
“Obviously, it was just a matter of time because Kurt represents everything a Hall of Famer should be,” Miklasz said. “In my opinion, he has the most unique career in NFL history.”
Warner becomes the 26th quarterback in the Hall of Fame, right on the heels of last year’s QB inductee Brett Favre.
Stuck behind a successful veteran quarterback, Warner didn’t get his chance as a college starter at Northern Iowa until his senior season. He put up big numbers and got into Green Bay’s camp as a free agent signee with Favre back in 1994, but was released in training camp.
That began a long-winding road that included stints in the Arena Football League with the Iowa Barnstormers, NFL Europe with the Amsterdam Admirals and then another shot in the NFL when the Rams signed him as a street free agent in 1998.
Warner barely made the squad in ’98 and was set to be Trent Green’s backup in ’99, but then Green suffered a season-ending knee injury in the team’s third preseason game, making the obscure Warner the starter.
“We will rally round Kurt Warner,” coach Dick Vermeil said the day after Green went down.
And the rest is NFL and St. Louis sports history.
“You gotta remember he was crying at the time because he didn’t believe it either,” Warner joked of Vermeil. “We all have dreams. We all believe big things. We all expect greatness from ourselves. But of course not. I never would’ve expected ’99.”
Warner threw for a Super Bowl-record 414 yards against Tennessee, and still owns the three highest-passing yardage totals in Super Bowl history. But for all the great things he did in St. Louis, Warner probably wouldn’t have made the Hall without leading the Arizona Cardinals to the Super Bowl to conclude the 2008 season. Part of Warner’s greatness is that he helped resuscitate two woebegone franchises.
“I don’t want to have the same story that everybody else has,” Warner said. “To me, we all have our different roads that we take. But for me, there will be no one ever else that has my journey. And I am extremely proud of that.”
NFL Draft: UNI's Hall at peace with NFL draft looming
CEDAR FALLS — Deiondre’ Hall is at peace this week.
For nearly three months, the University of Northern Iowa cornerback has been poked, prodded, tested and questioned from his time at the Senior Bowl to the NFL Combine and at UNI’s Pro Day.
Nothing has been left unchecked and that is why Tuesday, 48 hours before the National Football League Draft was set to start in Chicago, Hall was able to kick back in his hometown of Blue Springs, Mo., munch on an order of wings and conduct yet another interview with a sense of ease.
“There is nothing more that I can do,” Hall said.” I know I have done everything in my power this past few months to put myself in the best position possible. There are no ... I don’t know what word I’m looking for ... red flags. The teams pretty much have seen or know what they need to know about me.
“It’s a big week, but I hope it is going to be as stress-free as possible. I’m just leaving it all up to the man upstairs and his plan.”
Hall isn’t expected to go on Day 1 in the draft when just the first round is conducted, but is hoping to hear his named called Friday when rounds two and three are completed. He could be the second Panther in as many years to be drafted as the third round (joining David Johnson last year) and 18th player in UNI history to be drafted.
Rounds four through seven will be held on Saturday.
UNI head coach Mark Farley said he has heard Hall could go anywhere from the third to fifth round.
“Hopefully he will hit on that second day,” Farley said. “The NFL recognizes that a person coming out of the University of Northern Iowa has the background and experience through here to make it in the NFL, to make camps and to make football teams once they get there.”
Farley also alluded to NFL Network’s stop in Cedar Falls earlier this month when former UNI and NFL great Kurt Warner toured campus with Hall for a special Back-2-Campus segment that aired Monday. During that visit, Hall sat between Warner, who is a two-time NFL MVP (1999, 2001), and Bryce Paup, the 1995 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
“That was fun to see Kurt Warner and Bryce Paup sit in the same room at the same time on our campus, and more unique with Deiondre in the middle of them,” noted Farley. “That says a lot of what can happen through UNI.”
Since 1990, UNI has had 12 athletes drafted by the NFL, the most in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. And the Panthers have had numerous athletes sign free agent contracts and make rosters, most notably Warner and most recently Xavier Williams last year with Arizona.
“It is huge,” said Hall. “It puts us on the map. It’s elevated me.”
At the Senior Bowl, NFL scouts weren’t so much wowed by Hall’s size — 6-foot-2, 199 pounds, but more with his arm length (34 3/4 inches) and a wingspan of 82 3/8 inches.
NFL teams are also attracted to the versatility Hall has shown, playing anywhere from linebacker to safety to cornerback for the Panthers. Many experts feel Hall will end up as a safety in NFL.
Hall, who plans on taking in the draft at home with family, says he’ll play wherever he’s asked and wherever there is an opportunity.
“There is nothing really to be nervous about,” Hall said. “Maybe not knowing where I’m going to be living in next few weeks, which city, which franchise ... that is kind of nerve wracking.”
Hall isn’t the only Panther who may be selected this week. Fellow cornerback Makinton Dorleant’s name has also been mentioned as a late-round pick. If both Dorleant and Hall are selected, it would be just the third time in UNI history that two Panthers were selected in the same draft.
Randy Schultz (Cleveland) and Doug Korver (Atlanta) were both taken in the 1966 draft, while in 2008 offensive linemen Chad Rinehart (Washington) and Brandon Keith (Arizona) were selected.
Warner returns to UNI campus with NFL Network
CEDAR FALLS — Kurt Warner admits he doesn’t get back to Cedar Falls enough.
The former University of Northern Iowa quarterback and NFL Super Bowl champion has an open invitation from Panthers’ head coach Mark Farley, but his schedule hasn’t allowed him to that much in recent years.
And when Warner does get back to his native Iowa, it’s usually limited to time with his family in Cedar Rapids.
Tuesday, however, Warner was back as part of his job with the NFL Network.
In the weeks leading up to the April 28 NFL Draft in Chicago, the NFL Network will be airing a special called, “Back 2 Campus,” where its on-air talent returns to their former campuses to connect with an athlete currently on that campus trying to chase his NFL dream.
Warner and UNI All-American defensive back Deiondre’ Hall toured UNI’s campus Tuesday morning with NFL Network cameras in tow.
“It’s great for me because I never get enough opportunities to come back,” Warner said. “It is going to be a fun day.
“It’s been a long time,” added Warner. “I have stayed in contact with Coach Farley over the years and he has invited me back ... I don’t know how many times, to come back in the fall ... and unfortunately with my schedule I’ve never been able to come back and connect.
“I couldn’t even tell you how long (it’s been.) I know the campus has changed.”
Warner has developed a connection to the UNI’s men’s basketball team and most recently was highly visible in Oklahoma City during the Panthers’ NCAA Tournament win over Texas in the first round.
Tuesday, he spent time with UNI football team prior to filming with Hall.
“Always nice to have an excuse (to come back),” Warner said. “It has been fun to get to know Coach (Ben) Jacobson and spend time with the basketball team. It was great to get a chance to talk with the football team and hopefully in the future get to do more of that.”
Warner said the inside of the UNI-Dome looks similar to what he remembers except the turf is different, and he was impressed with the new connection to the McLeod Center and the new weight room.
Hall said when he was told initially about Warner and the NFL Network coming to UNI’s campus to do a show with him, he didn’t believe it.
“Then it started being a bigger thing and I started to get excited,” Hall said. “I was like, ‘I is going to be a good day.’ Definitely exciting.”
Hall said he had many questions to ask Warner. At the top of his list was, what does it takes to make it in your first year?
Warner was quick to respond.
“What I told him is the coolest part about where he is at is he is going to get an opportunity,” Warner said. “The difference when I was going through the process was I had no idea if I was going to get it, and as we all saw, I didn’t get much of an opportunity for a long time.
“The great thing and what I just told him is you are going to get an opportunity to prove you belong and what else can you ask for than to put it in your own hands and then go out and do it? That to me is the most exciting thing about this process and going into your first year.
“All I wanted for a long time was a chance to put a football in my hands and let me legitimately compete against everyone else. The great thing is, you are going to get that opportunity now and it is just be ready.”
While it took several years with stops in the Arena Football League and NFL Europe for Warner to get his shot in the NFL, he said Hall has two things going for him that he didn’t have back in the mid 1990s.
“David Johnson’s success last year allows a guy like Deiondre’ to go into a camp and they will say, ‘Let’s keep an eye on this guy,’ because they know good players have come from his program,” Warner said.
“And the biggest thing is the flexibility he can bring. The biggest thing I see at the NFL level and really any level is the more you can do, the more you can bring to the table, the more opportunities you have to make the team and be an integral part of a team.
“Here is a guy that can play every position in the defensive backfield and to me that is probably the greatest thing he can bring to the table.”
Hall said he is grateful for the experience he shared with Warner Tuesday.
“Getting close to the end of the process, about two and a half of weeks out to the draft, so definitely it will help me in a lot of ways coming from a small school and getting this exposure,” Hall said.
Warner delivers message to Panthers
SEATTLE | Former University of Northern Iowa football player and NFL MVP Kurt Warner knows a thing or two about beating the odds.
Warner spent some time talking with the UNI players Thursday night and was in the front row of the cheering section Friday against Wyoming.
Here's what he shared with the team.
"I was telling them, 'Dare to be great.' So often, people put together a formula of what greatness looks like. It's talent plus the time plus hard work -- that's just going to be a magic formula to be great. I told them that I believe greatness starts in your mind," Warner said.
"There are guys whose desire to be great outweighs their fear to fail. That's what you see in these big moments and these big games. Why you see upsets is teams come in and their fear of failure is outweighed by their desire to be great. You put in all the time, you've done all the work. Your mindset has to be -- I'm going to be great today, I'm not worried about failing, I'll make a mistake. It happens in every game, you never play the perfect game. But how do you respond?
"Because you missed the last one, does that affect you? Does your mindset start focusing on the negative or the positive? That, to me, was the message. You guys have a handful of games to go out and make your mark. To go out and show the world who UNI is. Everybody out there is wondering, 'Who is this team? Where do they fit in?' Great start today, I thought they went out and, when something bad happened, they didn't panic, they went out and made the next play."
The Panthers soaked it all in.
"He talked to us for a good 30-45 minutes. It was unbelievable. For everything he accomplished, to come to speak to us, is a pretty cool thing," said Bohannon.
"He told us his story, and he never once doubted himself. He said God had a better plan for him upstairs. At 28 years old, he was bagging groceries but just kept going. For us, this is our opportunity, this our platform, so go and do it. This is our time, so enjoy it."