University of Northern Iowa fundraising campaign has $250 million goal

CEDAR FALLS — Even as the University of Northern Iowa celebrates a 1970s-themed homecoming, it is looking to the future.

Student activities throughout this week are built around the theme “That ‘70s Hoco” – a takeoff on the sitcom “That ‘70s Show.” On Friday, though, UNI officials will pivot to unveiling “Our Tomorrow,” a major fundraising campaign.

Pete Moris, director of university relations, said the goal is to raise $250 million by 2026.

Festivities start with an exhibition about the planned effort from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Rod Library and a 5:30 to 9 p.m. celebration on the Campanile Plaza. Food trucks and beer and wine garden will be available. There will also be games, giveaways and a display of seven new Campanile bells.

A program begins at 7 p.m. that will include UNI President Mark Nook and special guests Kurt and Brenda Warner. Alumnus Kurt Warner gained fame as an NFL quarterback. Our Tomorrow campaign co-chairs Katie Mulholland and David Takes will also speak at the event along with Sandy Stevens, Angela Weekley, and Jeremy Schraffenberger.

The program will be followed with a concert by Tony-nominated performer Michael Cavanaugh, who was made famous for his piano and lead vocals in the starring role of the Broadway musical “Movin’ Out.” Go online to learn more about the evening and RSVP at ourtomorrow.uni.edu.

The campaign focuses on 2026 – as it’s the university’s 150th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of the UNI-Dome.

“We’ve been engaged in the campaign for a while and substantial gifts are already secured,” Moris said. There will be four “pillars” to the campaign, he explained.

One is student success, with a focus on growing scholarship funds and providing greater opportunities to attend UNI. Another is engaged learning, or finding relevant opportunities for involvement outside of the classroom to give students “real world experiences.”

The third pillar is to invest in academic programs and faculty. One example of this is building the new applied engineering facility and investing in similar types of programs. The last pillar is to maintain and improve “iconic” buildings – such as the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, the UNI-Dome and the Campanile.

The Campanile will be a main focal point during homecoming. On Thursday, seven new bells will be cast at a mobile foundry operated by Verdin Company of Cincinnati, Ohio. Moris said this is a part of a larger restoration and renovation of the Campanile.

He noted that eventually there will be nine new bells, bringing the total in the tower up to 56.

Other homecoming activities include a parade, where the Warners will serve as VIPs. The route follows Main Street through downtown starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Afterwards, there will be a tailgate party from 1 to 3:30 p.m. west of the UNI-Dome. The party will be followed by the football game versus Illinois State University at 4 p.m. After that game, the UNI volleyball team will also face Illinois State at 7 p.m.

For the full schedule of events, visit homecoming.uni.edu.