University of Northern Iowa Family Business Center announces partnership with three firms

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Family Business Center has announced the addition of BrownWinick Law Firm, Foster Group and RSM as its Founding Partners.

“These three organizations are leaders in their industries,” Dan Beenken, director of the center, said in a news release. “With their support, we are able to provide families with additional resources.”

The center offers a suite of services to family-owned businesses in Iowa and surrounding states. It functions with a membership model and hosts multiple virtual and in-person events each year, including the Iowa Family Business Conference.

“We’ve really enjoyed our partnership with the UNI Family Business Center thus far, and we see immense value in sitting down with Iowa business families to discuss difficult topics that involve legal support like succession planning.” said Ryan Bratvold, business development manager at BrownWinick Law Firm. “Sometimes business leaders don’t know what they don’t know, and we’re here to help them every step of the way.”

Founding Partners will provide industry insights to families each program year.

“Family businesses face unique challenges and opportunities,” said Matt Abels, chief practice officer at Foster Group. “The Team at Foster Group helps families steward and sustain their generational wealth, equipping heirs to help ensure their family legacy is a blessing rather than a burden. We’re excited to be a Founding Partner of the Family Business Center to help advance the vision of families across Iowa.”

The center also provides consulting, peer learning and networking opportunities to members.

“RSM’s vision is to be first-choice advisors to middle market leaders globally and partnering with the Family Business Center is a fantastic way to execute on our vision right here in Iowa,” said Rod Foster, partner at RSM. “We look forward to being part of the center’s advisor ecosystem and seeing what Iowa-based family owned businesses can accomplish in the future.”

“We are grateful for the support of our Founding Partners,” said Beenken. “I am excited to see how these organizations add to the FBC’s offerings to Iowa’s family-owned businesses.”

Learn more about the UNI FBC at unifamilybusinesscenter.com.