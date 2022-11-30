University of Northern Iowa expands online completion programs to include technology management

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has added an online option to the technology management bachelor of arts major.

Developed in conjunction with academic leaders from the department of applied engineering and technical management and the office of online and distance education, the program aims to provide students access to high-demand careers while offering flexible courses delivered entirely online.

Applications are currently being accepted for students wanting to start as early as January.

“Our online degree programs are created specifically for adult learners, providing flexible online coursework with the focus on achieving career goals and advancement,” Karen Cunningham, associate dean and director of UNI online and distance education, said in a news release. “We’re extremely proud to assist distance learners in reaching their goals while helping them to gain the skills needed for today’s workforce.”

Designed for those holding an associate’s degree, the technology management bachelor’s online program can be completed in as little as two years with both full-time and part-time track options, allowing students the flexibility to schedule courses while maintaining career and family obligations.

Graduates of the program will develop expertise in organizational resources and processes at the forefront of industry practices, which provides access to a wide range of employment and leadership opportunities.

Applications are being accepted for spring 2023, with classes beginning Jan. 17. For more information go to online.uni.edu/tech-management.