CEDAR FALLS — After watching its enrollment trend downward for more than a decade, the University of Northern Iowa saw a slight rise in its official 10th-day census to start the academic year.

UNI’s fall enrollment of 9,021 students was 72 students higher than last fall’s 8,949, an increase largely driven by the graduate student population, freshman class and transfers.

This academic year represents the biggest year-to-year increase in more than a decade, but is still below all of the previous falls dating back to 1967 and well below its peak of 14,070 in 2001.

Last year’s 8,949 students was a 3.1% drop from 2021 when UNI had 9,231 students and from 2020 when there was a 6.02% decline from 9,522 students.

This academic year’s incoming freshmen class of 1,552, however, represents an 8% rebound over last fall’s slide of a similar percentage to 1,436 from 1,554 in fall 2021. It is a reason for University Relations Director Pete Moris to be optimistic, in addition to the number of UNI’s applications he says are higher than they have been the last five years. Applications for next fall are already up about 30%.

“We’ve got the arrow pointed back in the right direction with this big incoming class. Combined with the number of applications we’re seeing for next year, it shows that we’re responding to the needs of students,” said Moris. “They’re seeing that. They’re coming to take visits, applying and we hope it’s a trend that continues.”

Of the 9,021 students, 1,279 were graduate students – including 632 new students, over 442 new last year – representing a 6% total increase from last fall’s 1,210 graduate students. UNI had 7,742 undergraduate enroll this fall, essentially the same as the 7,739 a year ago.

“While those numbers aren’t substantially bigger this year, that’s because we have so many students who are graduating early, which is a plus for the students because they are incurring less cost,” said Moris.

UNI’s new-student cohort increase this fall was aided by 857 transfer students, its highest number since 2017, and a 12% increase over last year when UNI rolled out a new partnership with Iowa community colleges allowing students with associate degrees to finish their bachelor’s degrees online through the university. Seventy three percent of new transfer students came from one of Iowa’s community colleges.

Students who finish in three or 3 1/2, while a positive, is also one of the university’s biggest challenges, according to Moris, because they have to be replaced.

“That’s why those incoming new freshman and new transfer totals are significant pieces,” said Moris. “We’ve got to continue to get more students on the front end knowing that they’re not going to be here as long as they were five years ago.”

UNI’s four-year graduation rate landed at 51%, close to 20% higher than peer institutions, according to the university. The previous year’s rate was 47%.

“There is renewed interest in UNI and I think a lot of that is because we’ve adapted curriculum to the needs of students in the state,” said Moris. “The health and engineering programs are great examples of that because those are also areas that are in demand in the state workforce.

“Anytime you can pair up programs that students want with a demand in the workforce when they know there’s going to be good paying jobs at the back end in the state, that’s a real positive indicator.”

Moris said the university’s retention rate is 84.4%, a “pretty significant” stat, a “testament to the level of student support that we offer and speaks to that students are having a good experience here. … We, at UNI, are positioned where we can offer some more personalized attention that maybe other places aren’t able to do.”

Another “encouraging sign” was the increase in students seeking a traditional on-campus college experience and living in the residence halls. A total of 3,114 students have signed housing contracts, a 7.5% increase from a year ago.

University officials are also holding their heads high over the fact that UNI has students representing all 99 Iowa counties and that a vast majority of graduates stay in Iowa and take their first job in Iowa. Of UNI’s 1,552 freshmen, 90% are from Iowa – although its total enrollment includes students from 45 states and 53 countries.

All three of Iowa’s public universities have larger student bodies this fall than last.

The University of Iowa also reported a slight total student body increase from 30,015 last fall to 30,042 this fall, as did Iowa State University, reporting 30,177 students — up 208 from last year’s 29,969.

ISU’s increase makes it – once again – the largest of Iowa’s three public universities, returning it to that position after UI enrollment surpassed that of the Ames campus last fall for the first time in a decade.

“This growth is a direct result of Iowa State University’s commitment to provide innovative programs that meet student interest and workforce needs,” ISU President Wendy Wintersteen said in a statement, pointing to its “Degrees of the Future“ initiative aimed at dedicating $1.5 million for new programs addressing workforce demands.

“We are continuing to develop new programs and majors that will prepare students for high-demand careers and help Iowa businesses and industry thrive,” Wintersteen said.

ISU also reported a larger freshman class at, 5,859 – up 2% from last fall’s 5,728, a number that had bounced up 13% after a steep pandemic slide of 9% in fall 2020.

ISU reported 4,845 graduate and veterinary medicine students, up from last year’s 4,728. The UI reported 7,912 graduate and professional students, down from last year’s 8,042.

The UI was the only of the three to report a smaller freshman class this fall than last, with 5,064 first-year students compared with last fall’s 5,178.