University of Northern Iowa, DMACC announce articulation agreement, hybrid accounting program

DES MOINES — The University of Northern Iowa and Des Moines Area Community College formally announced an articulation agreement Wednesday related to its UNI@DMACC partnership. Officials also annnounced the recent expansion of UNI’s hybrid bachelor of arts in accounting, to be offered through the community college.

The hybrid accounting program provides place-bound adult learners with the convenience of online courses, coupled with in-person evening accounting courses at DMACC’s Urban Campus in downtown Des Moines. With the formal agreement, those who have earned an associate’s degree are offered a pathway toward the completion of a UNI bachelor’s degree. It’s the first program in the UNI@DMACC partnership to offer a hybrid program with in-person courses at the community college.

“We’re excited to launch this flexible and accessible option for students in the Des Moines area to further their pursuit of a bachelor’s degree,” UNI President Mark Nook said in a news release. “Today, there are six times more job openings in accounting than qualified accounting graduates. It’s through this partnership that UNI continues to meet Iowa’s workforce demands.”

“Our accounting program has been an innovator and leader in the industry for decades, and it’s with great enthusiasm that we bring our tradition of excellence to Des Moines through this partnership,” UNI College of Business Dean Leslie Wilson said in the release. “Iowa is experiencing a severe shortage of accounting professionals, and I applaud the willingness of our accounting department to pursue new avenues like this hybrid program to serve Iowa.”

“When we launched UNI@DMACC in 2019, we spoke about the need for collaboration between our two outstanding institutions right here in Des Moines,” said DMACC President Rob Denson in the release, encouraging students to complete their bachelor’s degrees through the program.

More information about UNI’s hybrid BA accounting program is available at online.uni.edu/accounting. A 30-minute informational webinar on on the program will be held Jan. 25. Topics covered will include the program overview and course sequence, delivery methods and scholarships, as well as next steps and the application process.

More information about UNI@DMACC can be found online at belong.uni.edu/dmacc.

