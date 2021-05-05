University of Northern Iowa dean discusses public funding, other challenges in bid to become provost

She emphasized the importance of regional comprehensive universities in American higher learning, with an estimated 70% of undergraduate degree holders educated at them. In addition, about 60% of graduate students attend these institutions. But they still face difficulties on the path forward.

“One of the large ones that are looming is the shrinking of public funding,” said Bass, a trend impacting UNI as well. She noted that, for the first time, a larger amount of its revenue is coming from tuition than from the state. Institutions like UNI also face shifting public perceptions of their value, a competitive environment for student and faculty recruitment, and an upcoming “demographic cliff” that shifts who prospective students are.

“This will most likely include a higher percentage of non-traditional students,” she said, along with people from more diverse ethnic and racial backgrounds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among the other challenges are fast-paced technology changes and an increased focus on accountability.

Bass said it will be important for UNI to be “nimble” and “innovative” with its curriculum. Additionally, “it is vital that we maintain a timely path to graduation” to help limit educational costs. “We have an ethical responsibility to our students to do this.”