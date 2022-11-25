University of Northern Iowa conference focuses on practice, wellness ‘post-COVID’

COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — Through the 2022 Bill and Linda Tubbs Teaching Connections, offered by the University of Northern Iowa College of Education, teachers and related school professionals can share and learn from post-COVID strategies and innovations for teaching practices, leadership and wellness both inside and outside the classroom.
This year's conference remains virtual and is offered in two sessions over two days from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
While life has evolved since COVID-19, teachers in preschool through 12th-grade settings across the state continue to respond and adapt to the challenges it brought, both personally and professionally.
Featured speakers include Renee Heiberger and Vanessa Hardaway, addressing "Strive or Survive: Overcoming Burnout in the Classroom" and Sara Russell, Iowa Teacher of the Year, speaking on "Observations and Actions in Response to the Post-Quarantine Classroom."
Panelists joining Russell to discuss "Perspectives: Managing Change as a Result of COVID-19" include Tony Voss, superintendent of Hudson Community Schools; Kenan Brod, a teacher in the Virginia public school system; Holly Daniel, a teacher in the Indianapolis, Ind. area; and Corey Arensdorf, a teacher at Waterloo Community Schools.
The event is free and open to all UNI faculty, staff and teaching-related professionals. Those interested can register by going to
coe.uni.edu/bill-and-linda-tubbs-teaching-connections and scroll down to the "Register Now" button.
The annual professional development opportunity is sponsored by a donation to the UNI Foundation from Bill and Linda Tubbs.
Holiday Hoopla in Cedar Falls through the years
Holiday Hoopla 1
Santa Claus arrives in front of a packed crowd at the River Place Plaza in Cedar Falls for the Holiday Hoopla celebration in 2021.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Holiday Hoopla 5
The crowd watches the festivities at the River Place Plaza in Cedar Falls for the Holiday Hoopla celebration on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Holiday Hoopla 8
The crowd watches the festivities at the River Place Plaza in Cedar Falls for the Holiday Hoopla celebration on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Holiday Hoopla 2
The crowd listens to live music at the River Place Plaza in Cedar Falls for the Holiday Hoopla celebration on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Holiday Hoopla 3
People watch from a balcony overlooking the River Place Plaza in Cedar Falls for the Holiday Hoopla celebration on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Holiday Hoopla 4
The Innovative Soul Dance Company performs at the River Place Plaza in Cedar Falls for the Holiday Hoopla celebration on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
112820kg-holiday-hoopla-2
Iowa Northern Railroad sponsored the Polar Express train on display for the drive-by Holiday Hoopla festivities Friday night in Cedar Falls.
Kristin Guess
021320ho-progress-main-st-cf-1
Holiday Hoopla.
COURTESY PHOTO
112919bp-holiday-hoopla-3
Eric Zuck and his daughter Aria get a glimpse of Buddy the Elf on stage during Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls, Iowa, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
112919bp-holiday-hoopla-6
Santa Claus watches fireworks during Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls in 2019.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
112318bp-holiday-hoopla-1
Santa Claus rides through the Parkade in a snow globe during Holiday Hoopla in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Friday, November 23, 2018.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
112318bp-holiday-hoopla-4
Mrs. Claus greets children in Santa's Workshop during Holiday Hoopla in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
Brandon Pollock
112516bp-holiday-hoopla-5
Santa Claus waves as he makes his way through the crowd on the Parkade at a recent Holiday Hoopla in Cedar Falls.
Brandon Pollock
112516bp-holiday-hoopla-4
Sophia Sponseller and her dad, Brad Sponseller, enjoy Holiday Hoopla in Cedar Falls Friday.
Brandon Pollock
112715mp-Holiday-Hoopla-6
Santa arrives on a Northern Iowa panther last year at Holiday Hoopla.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, Courier Photo Editor
112516bp-holiday-hoopla-2
People line up to see Mrs. Claus at Santa's Workshop in downtown Cedar Falls Friday.
Brandon Pollock
112715mp-Holiday-Hoopla-2
Holiday Hoopla performance
COURIER FILE PHOTO
112814cc-holiday-hoopla-08
Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowd as they make their way down Main Street in downtown Cedar Falls during Holiday Hoopla a year ago.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
112814cc-holiday-hoopla-01
Mrs. Claus, left, greets Cole Ragusi, 7, of Cedar Falls, during Holiday Hoopla Friday, Nov. 28, 2014, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
112814cc-holiday-hoopla-03
Klaire Osborn, 7, of Janesville, gets a candy cane from Buddy the Elf during Holiday Hoopla Friday, Nov. 28, 2014, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
112913mp-Holiday-Hoopla-9
People watch a light display at Santa's workshop during Holiday Hoopla on Friday in Cedar Falls.
Photos by MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
112913mp-Holiday-Hoopla-3
Xander Rowan, 7, of Cedar Falls, gets a hug from a snowman at Holiday Hoopla on Friday in Cedar Falls.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
