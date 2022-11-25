University of Northern Iowa conference focuses on practice, wellness ‘post-COVID’

CEDAR FALLS — Through the 2022 Bill and Linda Tubbs Teaching Connections, offered by the University of Northern Iowa College of Education, teachers and related school professionals can share and learn from post-COVID strategies and innovations for teaching practices, leadership and wellness both inside and outside the classroom.

This year's conference remains virtual and is offered in two sessions over two days from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

While life has evolved since COVID-19, teachers in preschool through 12th-grade settings across the state continue to respond and adapt to the challenges it brought, both personally and professionally.

Featured speakers include Renee Heiberger and Vanessa Hardaway, addressing "Strive or Survive: Overcoming Burnout in the Classroom" and Sara Russell, Iowa Teacher of the Year, speaking on "Observations and Actions in Response to the Post-Quarantine Classroom."

Panelists joining Russell to discuss "Perspectives: Managing Change as a Result of COVID-19" include Tony Voss, superintendent of Hudson Community Schools; Kenan Brod, a teacher in the Virginia public school system; Holly Daniel, a teacher in the Indianapolis, Ind. area; and Corey Arensdorf, a teacher at Waterloo Community Schools.

The event is free and open to all UNI faculty, staff and teaching-related professionals. Those interested can register by going to coe.uni.edu/bill-and-linda-tubbs-teaching-connections and scroll down to the "Register Now" button.

The annual professional development opportunity is sponsored by a donation to the UNI Foundation from Bill and Linda Tubbs.