University of Northern Iowa brand update to be kicked off with unveiling of new logo

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s brand is about to get an update.

Officials in UNI’s public relations department are completing a multi-year process to improve the university’s marketing and burnish its image. Among many other things, it will include the unveiling of a new logo in about a month.

President Mark Nook said in an interview that the goal of the effort is creating “a real and authentic story and an identity” that shapes perceptions of UNI. “Branding is really about how you talk about yourself, who you are.”

The rebranding discussion began after Nook arrived on campus in 2017. It came out of what the new president did not hear as he toured the state.

There was plenty of praise for UNI’s sense of community as well as its strong education and business programs. But something was missing.

“We didn’t have a consistent idea of what UNI was across the state,” said Nook — or, for that matter, in surrounding states and throughout the country.

Cassie Mathes, director of university relations, said in the summer 2018 a number of UNI marketing staff attended a branding conference in Colorado to help move the concept forward.