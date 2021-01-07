University of Northern Iowa brand update to be kicked off with unveiling of new logo

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s brand is about to get an update.
Officials in UNI’s public relations department are completing a multi-year process to improve the university’s marketing and burnish its image. Among many other things, it will include the unveiling of a new logo in about a month.
President Mark Nook said in an interview that the goal of the effort is creating “a real and authentic story and an identity” that shapes perceptions of UNI. “Branding is really about how you talk about yourself, who you are.”
The rebranding discussion began after Nook arrived on campus in 2017. It came out of what the new president did not hear as he toured the state.
There was plenty of praise for UNI’s sense of community as well as its strong education and business programs. But something was missing.
“We didn’t have a consistent idea of what UNI was across the state,” said Nook — or, for that matter, in surrounding states and throughout the country.
Cassie Mathes, director of university relations, said in the summer 2018 a number of UNI marketing staff attended a branding conference in Colorado to help move the concept forward.
“They knew that they all had a different approach when it came to presenting UNI,” she said. “There wasn’t a single defined brand for the institution that everyone rallied around to promote.”
Formally launched in June 2019, the rebranding effort involved a core group of 10-12 marketing staff representing the university’s colleges, athletics and foundation. There were months of outside research and discussions with 15 different constituent groups – former, current, and prospective students along with parents, community and business leaders, members of the media, the state’s general public, and more.
A creative agency was hired “to kind of help us shape the institutional brand,” said Mathes. “We just recently got everything to a point where we’re ready to launch the new brand.”
As it’s revealed, Nook said the new branding will tell the “unified story about the University of Northern Iowa” whether the message is coming from an academic department or college, UNI athletics, or campus entities like the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
A part of that is the university’s student-first philosophy. Nook explained that’s wrapped up in UNI’s efforts to help students “achieve beyond their potential, really reach beyond what they thought was possible.”
In addition, he said, the rebranding will “really help (people) understand the role we’re playing in our state, not only in the economy but in the quality of life in the state of Iowa.”
Unveiling university logo is expected to begin the process of rolling out the new approach over time. A high-profile change, Nook said it is nonetheless “the least important piece” related to “how we as an institution communicate about ourselves.”
Mathes said there will also be new messaging with a different voice and tone that will be seen across social media and other platforms. “We’re redesigning the website, as well, along with this, which is a huge platform for us,” she added.
The rebranding marks the start of a larger process of long-term comprehensive planning for the University of Northern Iowa to help ensure it thrives in the coming decades.
“This is just one part of what we’ve been doing to lay the long-term plan for our future,” said Nook, ahead the university’s 150th anniversary in 2026. “We’re really working hard at institutionalizing our planning process – strategic planning, especially.”
