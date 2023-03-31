CEDAR FALLS — After a recent $250,000 grant, faculty members at the University of Northern Iowa will further their research focusing on social and emotional learning.

A two-year, two-part study will focus on six rural schools and one urban school in Iowa. It will investigate the effectiveness of providing a multi-tiered system of support to educators to reduce burnout, increase job satisfaction, and increase knowledge and skills in responding to social situations in teaching. A multi-tiered system of support would address educator needs on multiple levels, including support for the entire staff, small group interventions, and individual counseling.

The study is now underway, with multi-tiered support models being implemented in four schools during the current 2022-23 school year plus another three schools in the 2023-24 school year. A second component will explore the effectiveness of providing the same support to three cohorts of student teachers.

Both Clopton and Davis-Gage will discuss their research at the 2023 Social & Emotional Learning Conference held at UNI on April 7.

