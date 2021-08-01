University of Northern Iowa announces new center teaching sales skills, providing expertise statewide

CEDAR FALLS — A new center at the University of Northern Iowa will teach students valuable skills to boost their chances of finding a job while providing local businesses and community members with sales expertise.
The UNI Center for Professional Sales Excellence will feature space for sales development activities, student internship opportunities and recruiting events. The events will allow students to build skills, earn badges and certificates that showcase their professional sales capabilities, and build relationships with potential employers. The center’s first workshops will be held this summer.
“Employers are always happier to hire students who are ready to hit the ground running,” said Dale Cyphert, head of the marketing and entrepreneurship department, which is launching the initiative. “An important piece of the College of Business’s mission involves identifying areas where we already do a really great job of preparing students and making sure that they are able to prove their value to prospective employers.”
The sales center, which will be open to all majors, was born from that idea of helping students succeed.
“The purpose of the sales center is to help prepare students for a role in a company that may be sales related, but the skills we teach can also help a student win an interview or negotiate a raise or get your idea heard at a board meeting,” said Marty Hansen, sales center director. “This is an opportunity for us to give students real world skills that they can apply broadly in the development of their career.”
Located in the Business and Community Services building on UNI’s campus, the center will also promote professional standards of ethical sales conduct, promote proven best practices and develop graduates with a firm grasp on current industry practices.
“Every company has its own product information and internal processes,” Hansen said. “But when new salespeople already understand the importance of building relationships and the critical tactics of superior communication, their training time can be dramatically reduced.”
The center will partner with Advance Iowa, one of the business support programs of UNI’s Center for Business Growth and Innovation, to offer sales and sales management expertise to the business community statewide. Tapping university faculty expertise as well as Advance Iowa’s unique expertise in pairing owners with trusted business advisors, the center will provide resources for businesses who need to enhance the professionalism and effectiveness of their own sales efforts. It will also serve as a resource for entry-level sales staff and foster professional development for companies’ existing sales and sales management teams.
For more information regarding August workshops, go online to business.uni.edu/center-professional-sales-excellence.