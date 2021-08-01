University of Northern Iowa announces new center teaching sales skills, providing expertise statewide

CEDAR FALLS — A new center at the University of Northern Iowa will teach students valuable skills to boost their chances of finding a job while providing local businesses and community members with sales expertise.

The UNI Center for Professional Sales Excellence will feature space for sales development activities, student internship opportunities and recruiting events. The events will allow students to build skills, earn badges and certificates that showcase their professional sales capabilities, and build relationships with potential employers. The center’s first workshops will be held this summer.

“Employers are always happier to hire students who are ready to hit the ground running,” said Dale Cyphert, head of the marketing and entrepreneurship department, which is launching the initiative. “An important piece of the College of Business’s mission involves identifying areas where we already do a really great job of preparing students and making sure that they are able to prove their value to prospective employers.”

The sales center, which will be open to all majors, was born from that idea of helping students succeed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}