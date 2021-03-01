University of Northern Iowa announces modified in-person spring commencement

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa announced Monday that modified, in-person commencement ceremonies will be held this spring along with a virtual ceremony.
The decision followed the introduction last week of legislation in the Iowa House that would force the regents universities to hold traditional in-person spring commencement ceremonies.
UNI made the announcement in a campus email and news release. The University of Iowa in Iowa City and Iowa State University in Ames similarly announced Monday plans for modified in-person ceremonies.
Celebrations for the University of Northern Iowa will take place inside the UNI-Dome.
In order to comply with social distancing guidelines, three separate ceremonies for bachelor’s and master’s candidates will be held May 7 and 8, according to a news release. Plans for a separate doctoral candidate ceremony are expected to be announced within a few weeks.
A virtual commencement will still be held that weekend. Spring 2021 graduates can take part in both events.
House Study Bill 246 proposed last week by Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, would require in-person spring commencement ceremonies at the three universities during their regularly scheduled times in May and June. Allowing at least two guests per graduate is part of the proposal. It also provides for establishing protocols to control and prevent COVID-19 “as deemed necessary,” according to the bill.
In the news release, UNI said graduates will be allowed to bring a limited number of guests, and the university will live stream the ceremonies for those who cannot attend.
“Due to the limited number of individuals able to be hosted in the UNI-Dome, these ceremonies will only be for May 2021 graduates,” the statement said. “UNI will honor May and December 2020 graduates at a later date.”
Masks and social distancing will be required for all graduates and guests. The university will continue to monitor public health guidance and will provide as much advance notice as possible if plans change due to an increase in COVID-19 numbers.