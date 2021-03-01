University of Northern Iowa announces modified in-person spring commencement

House Study Bill 246 proposed last week by Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, would require in-person spring commencement ceremonies at the three universities during their regularly scheduled times in May and June. Allowing at least two guests per graduate is part of the proposal. It also provides for establishing protocols to control and prevent COVID-19 “as deemed necessary,” according to the bill.

In the news release, UNI said graduates will be allowed to bring a limited number of guests, and the university will live stream the ceremonies for those who cannot attend.

“Due to the limited number of individuals able to be hosted in the UNI-Dome, these ceremonies will only be for May 2021 graduates,” the statement said. “UNI will honor May and December 2020 graduates at a later date.”

Masks and social distancing will be required for all graduates and guests. The university will continue to monitor public health guidance and will provide as much advance notice as possible if plans change due to an increase in COVID-19 numbers.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.