University of Northern Iowa announces interim vice president of student affairs appointment

WATERLOO — David Grady has been appointed as interim vice president of student affairs at the University of Northern Iowa, pending Board of Regents approval.

A former vice president at the University of Alabama, Grady is currently a senior fellow at the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators in Washington, D.C. His career includes nearly six years as associate vice president and dean of students at the University of Iowa.

Grady earned his masters degree in education from Harvard University and his doctor of philosophy in higher education administration from the University of Texas at Austin. As a first-generation college graduate, Grady brings more than three decades of professional experience in supporting access and success for students from all backgrounds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are excited to have David join us in our continued focus on making UNI a welcoming campus that serves our students, alumni and the Cedar Valley community," President Mark Nook said in a news release. "David is a strong leader with extensive experience working across divisions to support student success, and he is ready to provide the personalized touch that makes a UNI education so distinctive."