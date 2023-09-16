COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa invites community members to welcome eight Ukrainian exchange students to the Cedar Valley with a new UNI Gallery of Art exhibition by Waterloo native and Des Moines artist Scott Ross.
The event coincides with the start of UNI Family Weekend, which begins Sept. 29.
"While their families and loved ones may be half a world away in the midst of a horrific conflict, this is an opportunity for members of the community to meet these remarkable students and make them feel at home in the Cedar Valley," Director of University Relations Pete Moris said in a news release.
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the exchange students in Iowa were unable to return home. UNI was able to identify merit scholarships as well as contributions from local donors to help provide support to off-set some of the cost of tuition and fees. Even with scholarships, students need to cover costs including remaining tuition, books and room and board.
UNI President Mark Nook will be at the open house to hear from the students, view Ross' work and listen to remarks on the exhibition from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the Kamerick Art Building off of 27th Street.
The exhibition will be on display at the UNI Gallery of Art through Oct. 1 with special gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 30. The work will remain on display in the UNI Gallery of Art showcases from Oct. 19 through Nov. 9. Following that, Ross' works will be displayed at UNI's Rod Library through February.
Upward of 20,000 Ukrainian amputees face trauma on a scale unseen since WWI
Burns cover 30% of Dmytro Yarmolchuk's body after the 50-year-old Ukrainian soldier was hit by an anti-tank missile. He shows his wounds July 26 at St. Panteleimon hospital in Lviv, Ukraine.
Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press
Ukrainian army veterans rest with their families and comrades outside St. Panteleimon hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Ukraine is facing the prospect of a future with upwards of 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Roman Yarmolenko, a Ukrainian soldier from the 93rd brigade, learns to walk on a prosthetic leg. He crosses rough, muddy terrain outside the Unbroken rehabilitation center July 26 in Lviv, Ukraine.
Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press
Dmytro Kononchuk, left, a prosthetist, tests Ruslan's prosthesis at the Superhumans rehabilitation center in Vynnyky, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ukraine is facing the prospect of a future with upwards of 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Surgeons transplant skin onto the foot of a Ukrainian soldier at St. Panteleimon hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Ukraine is facing the prospect of a future with upwards of 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Vitaliy Bilyak, a wounded Ukrainian serviceman, lies on a stretcher before seeing a doctor at St. Panteleimon hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Ukraine is facing the prospect of a future with upwards of 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Valentyn Lytvynchuk, a former battalion commander from Ukraine's 5th brigade, speaks to other soldiers at the Superhumans rehabilitation center July 20 in Vynnyky, Ukraine.
Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press
Ukrainian army veterans with amputated limbs take part in group rehabilitation exercises at the Unbroken rehabilitation center in Lviv, Ukraine, Monday, July 24, 2023. Ukraine is facing the prospect of a future with upwards of 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Medics bandage the wound of a Ukrainian serviceman at St. Panteleimon hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. At a rehabilitation hospital in the western city of Lviv, soldiers rely as much on each other as they do upon the physicians and rehabilitation specialists they will need to adapt to their new prostheses. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Medics transfer Vitaliy Bilyak to a stretcher at St. Panteleimon hospital on July 25 in Lviv, Ukraine. The Ukrainian soldier's body is a web of scars that end with an amputation above the knee.
Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press
Hennadiy Techyna, a Ukrainian serviceman from the international legion, exercises at the Superhumans rehabilitation center July 20 in Vynnyky, Ukraine. Ukraine is facing a future with about 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front.
Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press
Oleksandr Ivanov, a 41-year-old Ukrainian serviceman, learns to walk at the rehabilitation center in St. Panteleimon hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, Monday, July 24, 2023. Ivanov was in the Zaporizhzhia region when he was injured in the head and right side on June 5, 2022, in a mine explosion. Ukraine is facing the prospect of a future with upwards of 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Mykhailo Yurchuk, a former Ukrainian paratrooper of the 95th brigade, speaks to his newborn daughter Olivia in Lviv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. In the 18 months since, Yurchuk has regained his equilibrium, both mentally and physically. He met the woman who would become his wife at the rehabilitation hospital, where she was a volunteer. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Wounded Ukrainian army veterans play tennis at the Superhumans rehabilitation center in Vynnyky, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ukraine is facing the prospect of a future with upwards of 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A prosthetic arm lies on a bench while its owner plays tennis at the Superhumans rehabilitation center in Vynnyky, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ukraine is facing the prospect of a future with upwards of 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Roman Belinskiy, a 43-year-old Ukrainian army veteran, poses for a photo at home July 21 in Kolomyia, Ukraine. Belinsky, a stormtrooper from the 14th brigade, fought near Kyiv and then in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press
Four-year-old Daryna holds the arm of her father, Valentyn Lytvynchuk during an outing in Lviv, Ukraine, July 20, 2023. He is a former battalion commander of the 5th brigade and lost his leg in fighting. Daryna painted a unicorn on his prosthetic. Ukraine is facing the prospect of a future with upwards of 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Valentyn Lytvynchuk, a former battalion commander of the 5th brigade, walks downstairs with his family at the trade center in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ukraine is facing the prospect of a future with upwards of 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Roman Yarmolenko, a Ukrainian soldier of the 93rd brigade, learns to walk on a prosthesis by practicing on the stairs outside the Unbroken rehabilitation in Lviv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Yarmolenko was a grenade launcher fighting in the Kharkiv region near Russia's border when he was wounded. Ukraine is facing the prospect of a future with upwards of 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Ukrainian army veterans practice fine motor skills by doing jigsaws at the Superhumans rehabilitation center in Vynnyky, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ukraine is facing the prospect of a future with upwards of 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Mykhailo Yurchuk, a former Ukrainian paratrooper of the 95th brigade, learns to run on his prosthetic leg at the Unbroken rehabilitation center in Lviv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Yurchuk has himself become the chief motivator for new arrivals from the front, pushing them as they heal from their wounds and teaching them as they learn to live and move with their new disabilities. Ukraine is facing the prospect of a future with upwards of 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Dr. Natalia Komashko, second right, performs reconstructive surgery on the nose of Leonid Prokopovych, a 50-year-old Ukrainian serviceman, July 21 in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine.
Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press
Dr. Natalia Komashko, performs reconstructive surgery on the nose of Leonid Prokopovych, a 50-year-old Ukrainian serviceman, in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, Friday, July 21, 2023. It was his third nasal surgery, and he had a series of operations to repair his hands as well. Ukraine is facing the prospect of a future with upwards of 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Stas Tkachenko, nicknamed Kipish, a Ukrainian soldier from the 3rd assault brigade, uses a wheelchair at St. Panteleimon hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. He was wounded June 28 near Bakhmut. The bullet pierced two bones in the leg and placed his own tourniquet before he bled out. Ukraine is facing the prospect of a future with upwards of 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
An anaesthesiologist sets up a hyperbaric chamber for Vitaliy Bilyak, a Ukrainian serviceman, during his treatment at St. Panteleimon hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Ukraine is facing the prospect of a future with upwards of 20,000 amputees, many of them soldiers who are also suffering psychological trauma from their time at the front. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Former Ukrainian paratrooper Mykhailo Yurchuk and his wife, Maria, push their newborn daughter Olivia in a carriage Aug. 23 near their house in Lviv, Ukraine. He was injured March 15, 2022, in the first days of the full-scale invasion. A tank shell exploded as he was pulling comrades from a burning armored personnel carrier.
Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.