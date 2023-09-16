CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa invites community members to welcome eight Ukrainian exchange students to the Cedar Valley with a new UNI Gallery of Art exhibition by Waterloo native and Des Moines artist Scott Ross.

The event coincides with the start of UNI Family Weekend, which begins Sept. 29.

"While their families and loved ones may be half a world away in the midst of a horrific conflict, this is an opportunity for members of the community to meet these remarkable students and make them feel at home in the Cedar Valley," Director of University Relations Pete Moris said in a news release.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the exchange students in Iowa were unable to return home. UNI was able to identify merit scholarships as well as contributions from local donors to help provide support to off-set some of the cost of tuition and fees. Even with scholarships, students need to cover costs including remaining tuition, books and room and board.

UNI President Mark Nook will be at the open house to hear from the students, view Ross' work and listen to remarks on the exhibition from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the Kamerick Art Building off of 27th Street.

The exhibition will be on display at the UNI Gallery of Art through Oct. 1 with special gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 30. The work will remain on display in the UNI Gallery of Art showcases from Oct. 19 through Nov. 9. Following that, Ross' works will be displayed at UNI's Rod Library through February.

