CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa's 60th UNI Teacher Education Convocation and Celebration is scheduled to coincide for the first time with Family Weekend.

This special ceremony on Sept. 30 honors pre-service teachers who have met the criteria for acceptance into the UNI Teacher Education program – the largest undergraduate educator preparation program in Iowa.

About 700 future teachers have been admitted since the last convocation held in spring 2022.

First held in 1991 and held semi-annually until recently, the convocation has honored thousands of future teachers and their commitment to the teaching profession. UNI graduates around 500 teaching majors annually and is in the top 1% of public institutions granting bachelor's degrees in education nationwide.

More than 10,000 alumni are employed in school districts in all 99 Iowa counties.

This year's ceremony will be held in two sessions at 9:45 and 11 a.m. in the Lang Hall auditorium. Students may invite two guests to join them. If needed, there will be additional viewing via live streaming in Maucker Union.

The program features Colleen Mulholland, the dean of UNI's College of Education, as the guest speaker. Students will be recognized as they walk the stage and receive their traditional commemorative pin which honors this milestone. A reception on Lang Lawn is planned between sessions.

For more information about the Teacher Education Convocation, contact teachereducation@uni.edu or call (319) 273-2265.

