Universities were hurting before coronavirus struck

Meeting goals

Despite recent slides in enrollment, the percent of Iowans who have an associate degree or higher has ticked up from about 41 percent in 2013 to about 43 percent now, according to Iowa College Aid.

“It’s basically the difference between people who are in the college pipeline right now and people who are through the college pipeline, maybe a long time ago,” Sedrel said. “That 43 percent is a share of Iowans between 25 and 64, so some of them might have enrolled in college more than 40 years ago.”

The governor’s office in March announced a different post-secondary educational attainment rate — 60.2 percent, up about 2.6 percent from 2018 but about 10 percentage points shy of her goal. The governor’s figure is higher because her office includes sub-baccalaureate certificates and technical degrees, according to Sedrel.

To erase that 10-point gap, according to Iowa College Aid, the state needs more Iowans enrolling in college, more college students staying in Iowa and more non-residents with degrees relocating here.

In 2017, about half of Iowans 18 to 25 years old enrolled in two-year and four-year institutions said they planned to stay in Iowa, according to Iowa College Aid.