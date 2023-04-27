WATERLOO – In collaboration with the Waterloo Community School District, UnityPoint Health will host another signing day event for future healthcare professionals at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 1 at the Waterloo Career Center.

The upcoming event resembles the inaugural signing day held in November, when 33 students accepted patient care technician roles to fill part-time positions.

This time, special recognition will be given to students who have completed the necessary training to begin employment as PCTs, as well as pharmacy support staff, at Allen Hospital.

PCTs partner with other members of inpatient care teams to perform specific treatment tasks such as checking and recording vital signs and addressing patient safety concerns, while pharmacy support staff complements team members in the local pharmacies.

