United Way, UNI center and Waterloo Schools partner on trauma-informed student program

“Over the years, school personnel have always wanted to know how to engage parents in what they were learning. In our meeting with the Waterloo community, the parents were asking the same thing and said that they wanted to be part of that,” Wojciak said. “After the meeting, we knew we had committed parents to work with to not only co-develop ‘We Can! Parents,’ but to also ensure we were culturally tailoring ‘We Can!’ for the Waterloo community, an important aspect in successful programs and partnerships.”

Another necessary component is how the cultural and racial strengths of the community are infused into programs, Hooper said.

We Can! Building Relationships and Resilience will be a long-term project involving partnerships outside of education to expand trauma-informed training in the Cedar Valley. Hooper said United Way and other community funding will allow the program to be implemented in all 11 Waterloo public elementary schools over the next several years.

Understanding and addressing the academic and socio-emotional needs of learners dealing with trauma will take a “paradigm shift at the staff and organizational level” of the school system, Weekley acknowledged, but will better equip adults to “parent, teach and lead.”