UNI's Rod Library offering grants to support open educational resources

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has announced funding opportunities for the adoption, customization or creation of open educational resources.

Such teaching, learning and research resources that are free of cost and access barriers and licensed for open use by anyone. The program is open to UNI instructors proposing projects as individuals or teams of up to three.

The UNI Textbook Equity Mini-Grant Program was created after funding was received from the Provost's Office, as well as support from the Rod Library Dean's Office.

There are four types of awards available:

Course redesign/adoption project: Participants will redesign one or more courses to transition from a commercial textbook to existing open educational resources. Awards of up to $750 will be given per participant.

Ancillary project: Participants will develop original presentation slides, test banks or other ancillary material to accompany an existing open textbook to enable its adoption in a course for the first time. Awards of up to $750 will be given per participant.

Remix/adaptation project: Participants will adapt an openly-licensed text by combining and editing portions from one or more existing openly-licensed texts. Awards of up to $1,000 will be given per participant.

Original textbook project: Participants will create a new open textbook, lab book or handbook that will serve as the core text for a course. A significant majority of the content must be original. Awards of up to $2,000 will be given per participant.

In addition to financial awards to compensate for time and labor, funded applicants will receive training on OER basics and authorship. All materials created in the program will be published with support from the Rod Library and will be shared and licensed for reuse.

More details can be found online at guides.lib.uni.edu/oer/UNIMiniGrant. For more information, contact Anne Marie Gruber at (319) 273-3711 or anne.gruber@uni.edu.