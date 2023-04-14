CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa School of Music faculty member Danny Galyen was recently elected to the prestigious American Bandmasters Association.

The director of bands and conductor of the UNI Wind Ensemble will be inducted during a formal March 2024 ceremony in Washington D.C.. While there, Galyen will be invited to conduct a performance with one of the nation’s premiere military bands.

“I am honored to have been elected to the ABA, which is a celebrated organization I have admired for years,” he said in a news release. “I am also thankful to have the opportunity to work with the incredible students in the UNI Wind Ensemble, who have such a great dedication to our work and music.”

Founded in 1929, the ABA honors outstanding achievement through membership to the organization. It strives to enhance the concert band and its music by example and leadership.

The invitation-only professional organization’s membership is comprised of 300 band conductors and composers in the United States and Canada. Election to the American Bandmasters Association involves a highly competitive and robust evaluation process that requires being nominated and sponsored by several current members, submission of performance recordings, and a review of professional contributions.

Seventy minutes of recordings of the UNI Wind Ensemble under Galyen’s direction were evaluated by the ABA Membership. The prestige of the honor builds on the seasoned reputation of UNI’s School of Music, according to the release, which is regarded as one of the finest music programs in the Midwest and accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music.

