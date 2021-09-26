UNI's Center for Violence Prevention renamed as couple gives $2 million gift

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa's Center for Violence Prevention has been renamed in honor of Patricia Tomson who, along with her husband, gave a $2 million gift to support its mission.

The new name, the Patricia A. Tomson Center for Violence Prevention, was recently announced during a ceremony in conjunction with the center's 10-year anniversary. Tomson has worked for decades on behalf of survivors of abuse.

Patricia and her husband, O. Jay Tomson, donated the money in support of the center's efforts to build the capacity of Iowa’s schools, victim service agencies, law enforcement and other institutions to systematically implement best practices in bystander-based prevention education. The endowed gift will provide operational support as well as sustained funding for the Tomson Scholars program, which since 2016 has funded student internships with violence prevention organizations and agencies providing direct services to survivors of abuse.

"We want this gift to build and sustain the center’s important work into the future," Patricia Tomson said in a news release. "We’ve been really impressed with the students’ dedication and work ethic, and we wanted to continue to provide meaningful experiences for them through the Tomson Scholars program."

