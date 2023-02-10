CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s Black Student Union has sought to turn Black History Month into more of a celebration during the annual time dedicated to education and often emotional reflection on the past.

Student leaders also made clear that they’d love to see anybody from UNI or within the greater Cedar Valley community — of any background and culture — participate.

The happenings continue at UNI, a predominantly white institution, through the end of the month and beginning of next month in the 51st year since BSU’s founding on campus.

“You can still learn a lot through a party and celebration,” said Anna Stevens, a senior from Ames who is BSU’s secretary.

The Black History Month events kicked off on campus Feb. 1 with food, games and a live deejay. Other events happened in the days that followed, including the dinner and show centered around Ayanna Gregory’s one-woman production, “Daughter of the Struggle.”

Still scheduled for this month is the “Tunnel of Oppression” at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 in Lang Hall, an educational experience showcasing oppression in the Black community.

It tends to be the most “heavy” of all the events slated to happen on campus, according to Stevens.

“The Tunnel of Oppression is really a time to look at where we’ve come from and looking and acknowledging that the past happened,” said Lexi Gause, a junior from Cedar Rapids who is BSU’s co-president. “We learn that this is where we’re at in history, and then how can we get from this point and create change.”

“Black history isn’t pretty at times, so this is a time where we can all discuss and find what was the beauty in the struggle and create change for future generations,” she added.

Gause noted people can expect to have tough conversations in a “comfortable and safe” space in which to discuss and share perspectives.

Different rooms highlight examples of how people of color have been oppressed. Topics will include redlining and colorism, to name a few. The evening wraps up with what’s called the “equity walk.”

The walk leads to change as simple as students of color feeling more welcomed on campus, the students said, or people feeling more open to reaching out to BSU about collaborating on different projects and initiatives.

“It allows us to find that empathy within ourselves and it shows that you have to treat everyone with kindness no matter where they come from and what skin they’re in,” said Gause.

Additional BSU events scheduled in celebration of Black History Month include:

Skate Party at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 inside the Wellness/Recreation Center – Show off your skating prowess and come dressed as your favorite superhero or villain to win a prize.

“Just Mercy” movie showing at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 inside Kamerick Art Building room 111.

Toast for Change at 6 p.m. March 3 inside the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center – Celebrate the close of Black History Month and acknowledge those who paved the way. Dress to impress.

BSU has about 60 members, and welcomes anybody to join the organization, not only people of color. The student leaders also noted that the teachings of Black History Month don’t stop March 3, and will continue on, whether that be through additional education happenings, or more simply through the continuous building of camaraderie and acceptance throughout campus.

“Whenever I talk about Black History Month, I always just say ‘Black history time,” said Gause. “ ... We don’t want to limit ourselves to just February.”

