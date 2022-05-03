Union Schools superintendent disciplined after investigating teacher misconduct

LA PORTE CITY — The superintendent of Union Community Schools has been disciplined by the state board that licenses educators for alleged failures in an investigation of teacher misconduct.

Travis Fleshner, who was recently hired to begin leading Aplington-Parkersburg Community Schools this summer, received a written reprimand from the Board of Educational Examiners at its April 22 meeting.

He had been under investigation for his handling of the case of former Union Middle School teacher Mark Hookham. The teacher resigned in April 2021 while district officials were investigating allegedly inappropriate email exchanges with two students at the middle school in Dysart. In March, the state board suspended Hookham's license for at least five years.

According to the settlement agreement in Fleshner's case, the board investigation led to charges that he created "conditions harmful to student learning" and, as an administrator, failed "to protect the health and safety of staff and students."

"I know what I was asked to do throughout this process (of investigating Hookham) and I know what I was advised to do by legal counsel and followed that," Fleshner said in an interview. Settlement documents indicate investigators came to the conclusion that he did follow counsel's advice and that Fleshner "does not admit to the violations" it outlines. He acknowledged, though, if proven they would be grounds for the discipline agreed to.

"There's lots of dialogue back and forth between parties, and it was determined that the reprimand was the best course to go forward," he said.

Fleshner also agreed to complete a course in allegations of child sexual abuse and grooming within one year. Additionally, he will review circumstances surrounding the complaint and statutory expectations with an Iowa Department of Education official.

The superintendent said he is not leaving Union Schools because of the state board's investigation.

"There was no correlation between the two," he said, suggesting "everything was fine" when he applied for the Aplington-Parkersburg job. It was "just an opportunity that presented itself."

Randy Strabala, interim superintendent in Aplington-Parkersburg, said "every candidate's past was looked at and discussed" during the Board of Education's superintendent search process. The state investigation into Fleshner's handling of the teacher misconduct case came to light through the process.

"We were aware of it," he noted. "The search company had done the vetting. The board discussed everything, they were aware of it and they explored it all the way around."

The district's board approved a three-year contract with Fleshner on Feb. 21 and a first-year salary of $147,000.

Strabala said the educational examiner's reprimand doesn't change anything. "It was anticipated that there would probably be some type of discipline," he explained.

The Union Board of Education went through a search process after accepting Fleshner's resignation Feb. 21. On April 18, board members approved a contract with John Howard. He is currently the secondary principal at Independence Community Schools.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.