Union School District investigating cyber attack, unauthorized access to data

LA PORTE CITY — Union Community Schools is responding to an incident where someone gained unauthorized access to its electronic data during a cyber attack this spring.

"We investigated and notified any individuals that we needed to," Superintendent Travis Fleshner said in response to questions from The Courier. While the school district has already "worked through" issues related to the data breach, he noted in a written statement that some documents are still being reviewed to determine if they were accessed.

"In early April, the Union Community School District became aware of a cybersecurity incident that temporarily disrupted our computer systems and servers," Fleshner said in the statement.

"After discovering the incident, we quickly took steps to secure our systems and restore operations. We immediately initiated an investigation to determine the potential scope of the incident, and third-party forensics experts were engaged to assist in our investigation and remediation efforts. We also notified federal law enforcement."

