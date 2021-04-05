 Skip to main content
Union school board approves teacher resignation for inappropriate emails with students
LA PORTE CITY — A Union Middle School teacher under investigation for inappropriate email exchanges with students resigned Monday.

Union Community Schools' Board of Education held a 7 a.m. meeting to deal with the matter.

"Basically, the board acted this morning on a resignation agreement with a staff member," Superintendent Travis Fleshner said in an interview. The board approved the agreement 7-0.

He noted board members gathered ahead of their regular monthly meeting Monday night because "they committed to acting on it as soon as the employee committed to the offer."

He confirmed that two middle school students had been involved with the inappropriate email exchanges.

"It's continuing to be investigated," said Fleshner. In addition to the district's investigation, "other outside agencies are working through things," as well.

According to court records, the Dysart police department obtained a search warrant related to the teacher in March. Details of the warrant were sealed.

The teacher was put on paid administrative leave March 16. But as the investigation continued, Fleshner said, "it was deemed best to work through a separation agreement."

District officials first became aware of the concerns late last year.

"We started looking into one of the sets of emails in December and kind of worked through that matter," said Fleshner. "Then more information became available and now it's ongoing, an ongoing investigation."

