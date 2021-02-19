Union High wins state honors

The Union High School fine arts department has again achieved the highest honors possible with Iowa High School Speech Association. All three Union musical theater entries have been named All-State Honorees. The three groups are “How To Succeed in Musical Theatre without Really Trying” with performers Sunshine Gray, Audrey Kline, Sophie Winkelpleck, Grace Johnson, Kylea Neuendorf, and Joe Bistline; “Chicago” with performers Laura Rempe, Cora Klein, Carlie Spore, Cybil Timm, Sarah Roberts and Jacob Hill; and “Scrubs” with performers Tyson Fleshner, Elle Hookham, Madelon Rathe, Rebekah Dickerson, Matt Carlson, and Hayden Spore. The groups were under the direction of Tim J. Mitchell and Korina Carlson.