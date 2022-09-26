Union High students learn to give back

LA PORTE CITY – Future Farmers of America students at Union High School were given a crash course Friday about how despite the abundance to which they are accustomed, many in the world live in want.

The previous evening, Wes Meier, a Union alum and the co-founder and CEO for EOS International, visited the FFA Historical and Ag Museum to talk about the work his organization does to help provide clean water to rural Central America. On Friday, he returned to his alma mater. Meanwhile, students in separate groups broke up to engage in meal preps for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and take part in a “hunger banquet.”

“A lot of them were just thrown into this. As I was walking around, a lot them are just standing around, like, ‘Wait, what am I supposed to be doing?’” said Casey Tecklenburg, one of the teachers overseeing things as students packaged macaroni for the food bank. “Watching their brains turn on and start problem solving, and they’re not worried so much about who they’re with so much as … doing the job correctly, and that’s really important, that real-world experience, I think, on the job.”

Meanwhile, students in the upper gymnasium took part in the hunger banquet. Organized by Union junior Olivia Hanson, the event divided students into upper, middle and lower income groups. The groups they were assigned to dictated whether they sat on the floor or at a table. It also determined whether they would get lasagna, a brownie and lemonade, or rice and water.

“So far, I think it’s been fabulous,” said ag instructor Adam Sacquitne. “I think the students are really kind of getting a little eye-opening experience.”

Hanson had been planning the event since the beginning of the school year and said she was glad to see it come together – and for her classmates to learn from the experience.

“I think they’re really feeling reality hitting for them and then learning from that,” she said. “And really just learning to be grateful for what we have, especially here in the United States.”