Union High School senior earns highest possible score on ACT

Achieving that composite score is quite an accomplishment. According to a news release from ACT, which is headquartered in Iowa City, fewer than half of 1% of students who take the exam earn a top score. For the previous year, the class of 2020, 5,579 out of 1.67 million test takers earned a 36, or 0.33%.

Amy Kriz, counselor at the high school, noted it has been eight years since someone earned a 36 on the ACT at Union. That was Natalie Hanson in 2013.

A curriculum-based achievement exam, the ACT measures what students have learned in school. The company says those who earn a 36 composite score have likely mastered all of the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in first-year core subject area college courses.

“I was totally excited,” said Kriz, of learning about Jesse’s score, especially because he had done so well four years earlier. Most students don’t have the opportunity to take the test before high school and so any testing they do is typically later and re-testing is not so far apart. “For there to be such a gap and still be successful is awesome,” she added.

Kriz was also interested in the difference his years of high school education would make because “now, with a ton of curriculum under him, he was really prepared.”