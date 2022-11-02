Union Carolers taking bookings throughout eastern Iowa

COURIER STAFF
LA PORTE CITY — The Union Carolers are accepting bookings throughout eastern Iowa for such events as holiday gatherings, Christmas parties and church meetings.
The Union Carolers are an a cappella ensemble that provides about 20 minutes of holiday music for any festive event, all while adorning traditional mid-19th century attire. For 19 years, the Union Carolers have been a constant in the holiday season across the Cedar Valley.
The group does not charge a fee, however a donation of any size to the vocal music department is expected to help offset expenses for the year. All donations go directly to support the performing arts at Union High School. Contact the high school office at (319) 342-2697 or email Casey Tecklenburg at
c_tecklenburg@union.k12.ia.us for more information.
PHOTOS: Don Bosco participates in Class 1A state volleyball tournament
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-25.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) returns the ball during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-04.jpg
Don Bosco's Josie Hogan (9) sets the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-06.jpg
Don Bosco's Madilyn Duhrkopf (18) hits the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-38.jpg
Don Bosco players embrace after Don Bosco fell to Ankeny Christian, 3-0, in their IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-24.jpg
Don Bosco's Paige Delagardelle (6) and Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) go up to block during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-30.jpg
Don Bosco's Kennedi McGarvey (17) hits the ball during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-10.jpg
Don Bosco's Caelor Yoder (1) hits the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-29.jpg
Don Bosco's Alexis Even (12) and Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen (11) go up to block during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-08.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) celebrates a point with Don Bosco's Madilyn Duhrkopf (18) during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-03.jpg
Don Bosco's Caelor Yoder (1) hits the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-34.jpg
Don Bosco's Alexis Even (12) and Don Bosco's Caelor Yoder (1) dive to hit the ball during the third set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-07.jpg
Don Bosco's Josie Hogan (9) hits the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-09.jpg
Don Bosco's Paige Delagardelle (6) sets the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-16.jpg
Ankeny Christian's Anna Weathers (21) and Don Bosco's Josie Hogan (9) go up to hit the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-27.jpg
Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen (11) hits the ball during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-12.jpg
Don Bosco's Paige Delagardelle (6) hits the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-28.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) celebrates a point during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-14.jpg
Don Bosco's Madilyn Duhrkopf (18) spikes the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-01.jpg
Don Bosco's Alexis Even (12) goes up to hit the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-32.jpg
Don Bosco's Josie Hogan (9) sets the ball during the third set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-22.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) goes up to block against Ankeny Christian's Anna Weathers (21) during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-05.jpg
Don Bosco players celebrate a point during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-23.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) spikes the ball against Ankeny Christian's Kassidy Quick (11) during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-37.jpg
Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen (11) and Don Bosco's Caelor Yoder (1) react after Don Bosco fell to Ankeny Christian, 3-0, in their IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-35.jpg
Don Bosco's Caelor Yoder (1) reacts after Don Bosco fell to Ankeny Christian, 3-0, in their IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-15.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) and Don Bosco's Madilyn Duhrkopf (18) celebrate a point during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-11.jpg
Don Bosco's Kennedi McGarvey (17) hits the ball during the first set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-26.jpg
Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen (11) and Don Bosco's Alexis Even (12) go up to block against Ankeny Christian's Morgan Fincham (6) during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-31.jpg
Don Bosco head coach Jenni Schares during the second set of an IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
110122-qc-spt-state volleyball db-36.jpg
Don Bosco's Emily Naughton (15) reacts after Don Bosco fell to Ankeny Christian, 3-0, in their IGHSAU Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.