Union Carolers taking bookings throughout eastern Iowa

Union Carolers 2021

The Union Carolers group from 2021. The Union High School a cappella ensemble provides about 20 minutes of holiday music for festive events.

 COURTESY PHOTO

LA PORTE CITY — The Union Carolers are accepting bookings throughout eastern Iowa for such events as holiday gatherings, Christmas parties and church meetings.

The Union Carolers are an a cappella ensemble that provides about 20 minutes of holiday music for any festive event, all while adorning traditional mid-19th century attire. For 19 years, the Union Carolers have been a constant in the holiday season across the Cedar Valley.

The group does not charge a fee, however a donation of any size to the vocal music department is expected to help offset expenses for the year. All donations go directly to support the performing arts at Union High School. Contact the high school office at (319) 342-2697 or email Casey Tecklenburg at c_tecklenburg@union.k12.ia.us for more information.

