UNI, Wartburg update weekly COVID-19 reports

WATERLOO — The University of Northern Iowa’s student health center reported 13 positive cases of COVID-19 during the past week.

A total of 133 tests were administered to students and employees Oct. 12-18, for a positivity rate of 9.77%. That brings the number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 to 1,187, 194 of which were positive. The information is reported through an online dashboard updated every Friday and Monday.

The department of residence reported Monday that 18 students living on campus were in quarantine because they might have been exposed to COVID-19. Fewer than six students with confirmed cases were in isolation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the week of Oct. 12-18, there were 18 self-reported new cases of COVID-19, some of which may duplicate the health center numbers. One of the self-reported cases was an employee, the others were students. There have been a total of 133 self-reported cases since Sept. 1, nine of them employees.