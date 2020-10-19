 Skip to main content
UNI, Wartburg update weekly COVID-19 reports
WATERLOO — The University of Northern Iowa’s student health center reported 13 positive cases of COVID-19 during the past week.

A total of 133 tests were administered to students and employees Oct. 12-18, for a positivity rate of 9.77%. That brings the number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 to 1,187, 194 of which were positive. The information is reported through an online dashboard updated every Friday and Monday.

The department of residence reported Monday that 18 students living on campus were in quarantine because they might have been exposed to COVID-19. Fewer than six students with confirmed cases were in isolation.

For the week of Oct. 12-18, there were 18 self-reported new cases of COVID-19, some of which may duplicate the health center numbers. One of the self-reported cases was an employee, the others were students. There have been a total of 133 self-reported cases since Sept. 1, nine of them employees.

Wartburg College in Waverly reported three positive or inconclusive cases among students and employees as of Monday through its online dashboard. The college reports the total number of positive cases daily Monday through Friday. The number of positive cases stayed pretty steady last week, rising from six to eight students as the week progressed.

As of Monday, three people were in isolation and 60 were in quarantine. The campus infection rate was 0.14%. That is based on the number of people on campus testing positive out of all Wartburg students and employees.

