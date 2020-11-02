UNI, Wartburg report weekly COVID-19 totals

WATERLOO — The University of Northern Iowa’s student health center reported 32 cases of COVID-19 during the past week.

A total of 123 tests were administered to students and employees Oct. 26-Nov. 1, for a positivity rate of 26.02%. That brings the number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 to 1,427, 253 of which were positive. The information is reported through an online dashboard updated every Friday and Monday.

The department of residence reported Monday that 21 students living on campus were in quarantine because they might have been exposed to COVID-19. No students with confirmed cases were in isolation.

For the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, there were 36 self-reported new cases of COVID-19, some of which may duplicate the health center numbers. Five of the self-reported cases were employees, the others were students. There have been a total of 195 self-reported cases since Sept. 1, 16 of them employees.

