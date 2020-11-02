UNI, Wartburg report weekly COVID-19 totals

WATERLOO — The University of Northern Iowa’s student health center reported 32 cases of COVID-19 during the past week.
A total of 123 tests were administered to students and employees Oct. 26-Nov. 1, for a positivity rate of 26.02%. That brings the number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 to 1,427, 253 of which were positive. The information is reported through an online dashboard updated every Friday and Monday.
The department of residence reported Monday that 21 students living on campus were in quarantine because they might have been exposed to COVID-19. No students with confirmed cases were in isolation.
For the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, there were 36 self-reported new cases of COVID-19, some of which may duplicate the health center numbers. Five of the self-reported cases were employees, the others were students. There have been a total of 195 self-reported cases since Sept. 1, 16 of them employees.
Wartburg College in Waverly reported nine positive or inconclusive cases among students and employees as of Monday through its online dashboard. The college reports the total number of positive cases most days of the week. The number of positive cases last week went from seven students on Oct. 26 to 13 on Oct. 28 and back down to nine by Sunday.
As of Monday, nine people were in isolation and 54 were in quarantine. The high point of quarantine for the week was Oct. 28, with 76.
The campus infection rate was 0.44%. That is based on the number of people on campus testing positive out of all Wartburg students and employees.
